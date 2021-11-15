Hoffa: Signing Of Infrastructure Investment Bill Will Lift Up U.S. Families Improved Roads, Rails, Bridges and Other Systems Benefits All Americans

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa on President Biden's signing of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill today that will invest and rebuild in essential networks that will stimulate job growth and improve the lives of working Americans.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

"The Teamsters praise President Biden today for signing important infrastructure legislation that will boost necessary transportation, electrical and water networks, create good-paying jobs and bring the nation's economy into the 21st century.

"Working Americans have received the short end of the stick for too long. It's time to change that path, and the White House is leading the way. Our nation needs good-paying jobs and a culture change that invests in America. This law will get it done.

"But more help is needed. Congress needs to move quickly to pass legislation implementing President Biden's Build Back Better agenda. It will help restore economic fairness by expanding child care for working parents, the child tax credit, and paid family and medical leave. That what workers deserve."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Ted Gotsch, (703) 899-0869

tgotsch@teamster.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters