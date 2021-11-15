Hilco Redevelopment Partners Donates 4,000 Thanksgiving Turkeys in Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, and Richmond, CA

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP), an operating company within Hilco Global, today announced it is donating 4,000 Thanksgiving turkeys to underserved communities in Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, and Richmond, CA.

Hilco Redevelopment Partners Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hilco Redevelopment Partners)

The initiative is part of HRP's ongoing support for causes and not-for-profit organizations that help improve the lives of those in need. Last year, as part of Hilco Global's Hilco Helps initiative, HRP helped donate over $1 million worth of winter jackets and cold weather accessories in addition to holiday meals, school supplies, and more to thousands of Chicago, Philadelphia, and Boston residents.

"HRP doesn't just focus on sustainable redevelopment, we are also determined to be good neighbors by helping improve the lives of community members," said Roberto Perez, CEO of HRP. "As many families continue to get back on their feet from the economic disruptions over the past year and a half, we are proud to donate 4000 turkeys this Thanksgiving. Philanthropy and community are key pillars of our business, and we hope this initiative makes Thanksgiving a little bit brighter for our friends and neighbors."

In Philadelphia, HRP is partnering with the Philadelphia City Council and working with local Supermarket entrepreneur Jeffrey Brown, of Brown's Shop Rite, to distribute turkeys to families from November 12th – November 23rd. In Boston, HRP is collaborating with the South Boston Association of Non-Profits and the woman owned business Dole & Bailey to make organic turkeys available for pick up on November 19th. In Chicago, HRP is working with Beyond the Ball, Casa Central, and Instituto del Progreso Latino to hand out turkeys on November 17th. And in Richmond, California, HRP is working with Richmond CF to give out turkeys on November 22nd.

About Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP):

HRP is a vertically integrated real estate investment and redevelopment company that reimagines, remediates, and redevelops obsolete industrial sites across the United States with a uniquely holistic approach to development that prioritizes economic, community and environmental sustainability.

HRP is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Boston, Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Miami. Since inception, HRP has acquired assets valued in excess of $3.0 billion and its current portfolio includes over 20 million square feet of existing buildings and future development assets. In addition to its internal capital, HRP also invests external capital through joint ventures with real estate private equity funds, institutional investors, and family offices. HRP is an operating company within Hilco Global. To learn more about HRP, visit hilcoredev.com.

About Hilco Helps : Hilco Helps (www.hilcohelps.com) serves as a Hilco Global worldwide initiative to support causes and not-for-profit organizations that help enhance the lives and maximize the potential of the world's most important assets: Human Assets. Through many Hilco Helps programs, the organization works to improve the lives of those in need (often children) in communities that are under served and require assistance to maximize their full potential. Hilco Helps provides millions of dollars of support (through in-kind donations, direct donations, and marketing efforts/sponsorship) to non-profit groups doing outstanding work. In addition to direct financial support, the company's employees donate time to relief efforts in disaster zones, churches, schools, etc. across the country, and offers internship opportunities to mentor and engage young people around the world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hilco Redevelopment Partners