The Drone Racing League Launches Drone Racing Arcade Powered by Skillz Mobile Games Platform

NEW YORK, and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Now anyone can be a drone pilot and experience the action-packed sport of drone racing while pushing their #DroneSkills to the limit. The Drone Racing League (DRL), the world's premier, professional drone racing property, today launched its first mobile game, Drone Racing Arcade with Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide. This first-of-its-kind mobile game powered by Skillz is now available as a free app for iOS and Android mobile devices.

Starting this December, DRL will challenge their millions of fans as well as players around the world to compete in Skillz-hosted Drone Racing Arcade tournaments for the chance to win exclusive prizes. The Drone Racing Arcade mobile game offers an entirely new and immersive experience for DRL fans to get in on the drone racing rush.

"The Drone Racing League is a sport for everyone, intersecting technology, sports and entertainment. Our Drone Racing Arcade game is the ultimate first foray into flying drones on mobile, giving players a fun, free and easy way to experience the thrill of drone racing," said DRL Chief Marketing Officer Anne Marie Gianutsos.

"Drone racing is one of the fastest growing action sports of our era—so it's a thrill to announce the Drone Racing League is teaming up with Skillz for their expansion into competitive mobile gaming," said Andrew Paradise, CEO and Founder of Skillz. "Pushing the limits of innovation, competition and fun, we're delighted to welcome players into the world of drone racing, giving DRL's millions of fans a new reason to thrill-seek through high-flying Skillz-powered mobile tournaments."

The Drone Racing Arcade mobile game takes the epic racing sport to a whole new level. Players compete against the clock, racing DRL drones through neon-lit courses filled with obstacles, gates, coins, and boosts to score the most points and prove that they are the top drone pilot. Flying is performed through simple touch-screen maneuvers, focused on rising, pushing and tilting the drones — giving players a feel for real-life drone racing skills and commands such as throttle, pitch and yaw.

The Drone Racing Arcade game debuts during the 2021-22 DRL World Championship Season, which combines the best of esports and real drone racing and airs on Wednesday nights at 8pm EST on NBCSN and Twitter . Throughout the season, the world's best drone pilots race high-speed drones in spectacular courses through virtual DRL SIM maps and iconic sports arenas including FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, home arena to the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies and the Las Vegas Strip outside T-Mobile Arena for the DRL Vegas Championship Race Presented by T-Mobile .

About Drone Racing League

The Drone Racing League (DRL) is the world's premier, professional drone racing property. The best drone pilots in the world fly in the league and millions of fans watch them race on NBC, NBCSN, and Twitter. With groundbreaking technology and immersive, high-speed races through virtual and live events, DRL is creating a new era of sports, combining both esports and real-life competition.

Founded by Nicholas Horbaczewski in 2015, DRL is a privately held company headquartered in NYC. For more information, visit www.drl.io . To join the conversation, follow DRL on Twitter @DroneRaceLeague, Instagram @thedroneracingleague and TikTok @thedroneracingleague.

About Skillz Inc.

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The Skillz platform helps developers build multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology , Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, and distributes millions in prizes each month. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, CNBC's Disruptor 50, Forbes' Next Billion-Dollar Startups, and the number-one fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000. www.skillz.com

Media Contact:

Drone Racing League

melanie@drl.io

Skillz

press@skillz.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Drone Racing League