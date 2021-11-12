DECIEM Brings Abnormal Beauty To Mexico In Partnership With El Palacio De Hierro

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The humble and happy Abnormal Beauty Company – DECIEM announces strategic expansion into Mexico in partnership with historic retailer El Palacio de Hierro . El Palacio de Hierro will become the first North American retail partner to house three of the seven DECIEM brands. This October, NIOD, The Ordinary and The Chemistry Brand will make their debut in Mexico, online and in key Palacio de Hierro doors.

"Mexico has always held a special part of our heart, and it has been amazing to watch our audience grow here. We're incredibly excited to now have a cozy home at El Palacio de Hierro and for our products to become even more accessible in Mexico. We can't wait to continue to build our brand in Mexico with love," says Nicola Kilner, CEO and Co-Founder of DECIEM.

With plans to expand into more doors in the future; four of Palacio's key doors; Palacio, Durango, Acoxpa and Satelite will retail the full NIOD assortment with retail exclusivity to the multi-awarding winning Copper Amino Isolate innovations; CAIL 1% and CAIS3 1:1.

"At DECIEM, we see NIOD as our crown jewel because it thrives on next-generation ingredients and state-of-the-art technology to optimise skin health. NIOD embodies our commitment to be at the forefront of science, and has been created to provide an at-home laboratory experience to our customers," says Prudvi Kaka, Chief Scientific Officer at DECIEM.

DECIEM has made strategic efforts to develop the brand's supply chain to ensure demand can be met and to continue the company's vision for honestly priced formulations accessible to all. For Mexician customers, DECIEM and El Palacio de Hierro's partnership showcases the rapidly growing demand for the evolutionary product formulations and transparency within the beauty industry. Whilst DECIEM does not yet have a bricks-and-mortar presence in Mexico, this expansion partnership aids the growth initiatives and adds a reliable supply chain for the Mexican audience.

About DECIEM

DECIEM is a Canadian-based, vertically integrated, multi-brand company, known as "DECIEM" or "The Abnormal Beauty Company." DECIEM is an industry disruptor with a consumer-focused approach. DECIEM's portfolio includes The Ordinary, an internationally recognised skincare brand renowned for its honestly priced formulations, alongside other skin and body care ranges. DECIEM's range of "functional beauty" brands and products are sold primarily through DECIEM-owned stores and retailer e-commerce partners, as well as its own freestanding stores.

