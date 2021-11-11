San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino Reveals $2.9 Million Dollar Redesign of its Grand Ballroom and foyer area

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino has reimagined its ballroom and foyer area after undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation financed by development firm XLD Group. The redesign ushers in the coming season by inviting guests to discover a new hospitality experience at La Isla del Encanto.

The resort evokes the beauty of the island by adding tropical accents, along with clean lines, high-quality materials, and subtle detailing. Its core design concept created by Design Guild aims to reflect the casual elegance of the destination lifestyle with a color palette that reflects the color of sand, white bleached shell and the teal of the ocean that is quintessential Puerto Rico. The ballroom walls are covered in raffia texture with a touch of metallic shimmer for a casual elegance that is befitting a tropical ballroom. Caribbean art and design elements are also configured to resemble and enhance this bespoke environment.

"The new 7,000 square feet Grand Ballroom will enhance the natural charm of the destination with its wood elements, a combination of organic textures and abstract art installation to homage the Puerto Rican landscape, which will be the perfect back drop for any celebration or event" said José González, General Manager at San Juan Marriott Resort and Stellaris Casino.

The resort offers 14,000 square feet of meeting space for inspiring business meetings and social functions, while seamlessly integrating service, technology and contemporary design elements that fulfill the latest expectations of innovative events and organizers. The new features serve to accentuate existing design elements to give the conference floor impressive flexibility for all types of events, including presentations, hybrid conferences, receptions, and banquets.

Consisting of three separates dynamic zones, the foyer is designed to welcome and is ideal for check-in, pre-cocktail events and coffee breaks. The adaptable pre-function area is adjacent to an oceanfront terrace where attendees can find a multipurpose lounge, which will be a versatile space for networking and to take a break from structured events.

The venue is also equipped with the latest lighting design system employing LED-RGB technology, multiple modern seashell-shaped chandeliers for a contemporary highlight, new audiovisual arrangements, and the installation of a new WIFI conference system, applicable to multiple function rooms.

In addition to its newly designed ballroom and foyer floor, the resort leverages Marriott's Connect with Confidence hybrid meeting program to cultivate the most inspiring atmosphere for every purpose. Marriott has curated a list of providers that offer technology solutions for hosting hybrid meetings. The hotel also features an app enabling organizers to adjust and edit their meeting requests and preferences with a touch of a button.

San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino has a long-standing reputation for offering sophisticated venues that are built for business meetings and social functions to be taken to the next level.

With 513 rooms and 14 suites the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino is one of the premier hotels in San Juan, Puerto Rico. An unbeatable oceanfront location offers easy access to popular attractions such as Old San Juan, Condado Beach and plenty of shopping and dining within walking distance. The property features a large children's pool, 90-foot spiral waterslide and an adult pool with swim up bar, on-site tennis courts, state-of-the-art fitness center and spa as well as a 13,000-square-foot 24-hour Stellaris Casino. Whether it's a small business meeting or the event of a lifetime, the property has 14,283 square feet of flexible meeting facilities, including a 7,000 Sq. Ft. Grand Ballroom and three state of the art boardrooms for smaller meetings. For more information click here. Stay connected with San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino at: Facebook and @sanjuanmarriottresort on Instagram. Marriott Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

