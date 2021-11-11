Motto Mortgage All Star Now Open in Nevada New Mortgage Brokerage Franchise Now Serving Reno

RENO, Nev., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Nevada. Motto Mortgage All Star is now open in Reno and serving all markets throughout the Silver State.

Motto Mortgage is a different kind of mortgage network. Each office is independently owned, operated and licensed. (PRNewsfoto/Motto Mortgage)

Established by Cristina Arao, who has more than 20 years of experience in the finance, banking, and technology industries, Motto Mortgage All Star is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage.

"Motto Mortgage All Star offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Reno," said Arao. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker."

Michelle Flores will serve as a Branch Manager and Mortgage Loan Originator for the office. With over 10 years of experience, Michelle Flores is a mortgage expert and takes great satisfaction helping homebuyers achieve the "American dream" of homeownership.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders, and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage All Star can be reached at 775-993-4777. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

About Motto Mortgage All Star:

Motto Mortgage All Star

OFFICE NMLS # 2090496 is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Nevada, located at 155 Country Estates Circle Suite 200 Reno, NV 89511. To learn more, please visit our website: Mortgage Broker in Reno | Home Loans | Motto Mortgage MOTTO MORTGAGE ALL STAR) or call (775-993-4777).

Michelle Flores NMLS # 945249

