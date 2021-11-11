Long Island University Wins Top Prize at the National Model United Nations Conference in Washington DC in November 2021

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Long Island University Model United Nations team received the top prize of "Outstanding Delegation" out of over 50 national universities at the National Model United Nations Conference in Washington DC from November 5-7, 2021. Long Island University's prestigious award was won by competing against top national universities across the country including Georgia Tech, U.S. Air Force Academy, Clemson University, Wake Forest University, Pepperdine University, Baylor University, Syracuse University, and many more.

The National Model United Nations (NMUN), is the world's largest and oldest ongoing university-level Model UN, annually draws participants from more than 130 UN Member States to address current global issues. The National Model United Nations is associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications. Top university students from around the country came to the U.S. capital and participated in discussions of issues at the forefront of international relations. The National Model United Nations competition offered eight simulated United Nations committees utilizing procedural rules developed with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR). The conference featured committee interaction, a crisis simulation in the Security Council, and briefings by distinguished speakers from the Washington, DC diplomatic community.

Long Island University's prestigious Honors College students were among the winning delegation that received an outstanding award for their performance. Winning team members from the Post and Brooklyn campuses included Abdullah Akl, Gracie Carpenter, Valerie Chateau, Ellen Hernandez, Hannah Kleinman, Barbara Knipe, Shania Libert, Elizabeth Rafailova, Vladimir Tobar.

Long Island University's winning faculty team members included Hemendra Bhola, Head Coach, Model United Nations Program, Dr. Simon Sheppard, Associate Professor and Faculty Advisor to the Model United Nations Program, Professor Heather Butts, Assistant Professor and Faculty Advisor to the Model United Nations Club, and Co-Chair of the Honors College.

The next National Model United Nations competition will be held for top universities around the world at the United Nations in New York in April 2022.

