Joseph Naylor joins Scripps as VP of emerging products for Local Media division

CINCINNATI, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Naylor has been hired as vice president of emerging products for The E.W. Scripps Company's (NASDAQ: SSP) Local Media division. In this newly created position, he will be responsible for Local Media digital thought leadership, vision, strategy, development and execution of non-linear opportunities for Scripps' 61 television stations in 41 markets.

Naylor has been serving as executive director of product, programmatic and data for Cox Media Group, where he was a member of the organization's senior leadership team. He has overseen strategy and operations for digital campaign attribution, data monetization, programmatic and digital product management.

"Joe's deep knowledge of the connection between local news, digital product creation and monetization will be a win for Scripps," said Brian Lawlor, president of Local Media for Scripps. "Our company places a high priority on serving content to consumers on every platform, and Joe's years of experience leading teams and building platforms that engage local audiences will help us capitalize on the latest technologies."

Naylor has 18+ years of experience in marketing and media, all with Cox Media Group (2013-present) and Cox Radio (2003-2013). Throughout his career, he has focused on product development and strategic partnerships in digital media, streaming and emerging advertising platforms.

"Scripps is such a progressive-minded and forward-thinking organization," Naylor said. "I'm thrilled to join a company that is leading the way in the broadcast industry."

Naylor is a native of York, Pennsylvania, and a graduate of Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Fla.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation's fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff, Court TV Mystery, Defy TV and TrueReal. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

