Cox Energy América Among The Top 10 Listed Companies In Mexico With The Greatest Gender Diversity

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COX ENERGY AMÉRICA, S.A.B. DE C.V. ("Cox", "Cox Energy América" or "the Company") (BIVA/BMV: COXA*), the first photovoltaic solar energy company to be listed on a Latin American stock exchange, announces to its shareholders and to the general public that today the Company was recognized by "5050 Women on Boards" and "Women Corporate Directors" as one of the 10 listed companies in Mexico with the highest percentage of independent female board members. Cox Energy América's Board of Directors has two independent female board members, which represents 17% of the entire board, in contrast with the boards of 25% of the listed companies, which do not have any female members and 67%, which do not include any independent female board members.

María José Treviño Melguizo joins the Company as an independent board member in 2020. She is Acclaim Energy Mexico's country manager, which is a consulting firm that provides corporate energy acquisition strategies. She is also part of the Mexican Council of Foreign Relations (COMEXI), Secretary of the Board of Directors of the "Women's Energy Network Mexico Chapter" as well as a member of "Voz Experta".

Alba Medina Flores joins the Company as an independent board member in 2020. She is an entrepreneur and investor in global start-ups, and co-founder of Dalia Empower, the first vertically integrated ecosystem to empower women in Latin America. Additionally, she is a member of over 15 national and international boards and has held various roles in the financial sector, mainly in investment banking.

María José Treviño Melguizo, independent board member at Cox Energy América, said: "I am very proud to work with a company that constantly promotes and seeks gender equality. I would like to thank "5050 Women on Boards" and "Women Corporate Directors" for this global recognition."

Likewise, Alba Medina Flores, independent board member at Cox Energy América, added: "At Cox Energy América, we have always been aware that talent is the cornerstone of our success, and we know that gender inclusion and diversity are key to drive competition and Corporate Governance best practices."

At Cox Energy América we will continue working to promote a more inclusive society, fostering a corporate culture based on diversity, equality and inclusion that encourages collaboration, respect, and healthy competition, thereby promoting personal development as well as that of the company and society at large.

ABOUT COX ENERGY AMÉRICA

Cox Energy América is a photovoltaic renewable solar energy generation company, listed on the Mexican Institutional Stock Exchange (BIVA). COX Energy develops, promotes and operates photovoltaic plants in several Latin American countries, with a presence in Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Central America and the Caribbean. It has a unique portfolio of projects at different stages of development and has identified opportunities to carry out its activity within a sustainable development framework.

DISCLAIMER

This document contains certain statements related to general information about Cox which are based on the understanding of its administrators, as well as on assumptions and information currently available to the Company. The statements contained herein reflect Cox's current views regarding future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertain events, and assumptions. Many factors could cause Cox's future results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or assumed in the following statements including, but not limited to, economic or political changes and global business conditions, changes in exchange rates, the overall state of the industry, changes in the demand for photovoltaic energy, and raw material prices. COX does not intend nor assume any obligation to update the statements presented in this document.

