The Wendy's Company Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) today reported unaudited results for the third quarter ended October 3, 2021.

"We are extremely proud of the progress we are making against our three strategic growth pillars," President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Penegor said. "We continued to grow our breakfast business, digital sales accelerated, and we meaningfully expanded our global footprint in the third quarter. Global Same-Restaurant sales grew in the high-single digits on a 2-year basis, reinforcing the strength of our brand in a challenging environment. Our focus on executing against our key priorities and our continued partnership with the best franchisees in the business give me confidence that we will achieve our vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand."

Third Quarter 2021 Summary

See "Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation tables that accompany this release for a discussion and reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures included in this release.

Operational Highlights Third Quarter

Year-to-Date

















2021

2020

2021

2020















Systemwide Sales Growth (1)













U.S. 3.7%

7.9%

12.1%

1.6% International(2) 20.2%

(3.5)%

23.6%

(9.3)% Global 5.3%

6.7%

13.2%

0.5%















Same-Restaurant Sales Growth (1)













U.S. 2.1%

7.0%

10.2%

0.9% International(2) 14.7%

(2.1)%

17.4%

(7.3)% Global 3.3%

6.1%

10.9%

—%















Systemwide Sales (In US$ Millions) (3)













U.S. $2,791

$2,692

$8,336

$7,436 International(2) $362

$291

$1,020

$784 Global $3,154

$2,983

$9,356

$8,220















Restaurant Openings













U.S. - Total / Net 27 / 6

27 / 12

69 / 20

73 / 22 International - Total / Net 21 / 19

6 / (4)

60 / 43

23 / 4 Global - Total / Net 48 / 25

33 / 8

129 / 63

96 / 26















Global Reimaging Completion Percentage







70%

62%















(1) Systemwide sales growth and same-restaurant sales growth are calculated on a constant currency basis and include sales

by both Company-operated and franchise restaurants. (2) Excludes Venezuela and Argentina. (3) Systemwide sales include sales at both Company-operated and franchise restaurants.

Financial Highlights Third Quarter

Year-to-Date

























2021

2020

B / (W)

2021

2020

B / (W)























(In Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)





(Unaudited)



























Total Revenues $ 470.3



$ 452.2



4.0 %

$ 1,423.8



$ 1,259.5



13.0 % Adjusted Revenues(1) $ 372.3



$ 367.5



1.3 %

$ 1,134.1



$ 1,018.0



11.4 % Company-Operated Restaurant Margin 14.4%



16.9%



(2.5) %

17.4%



13.9%



3.5%

General and Administrative Expense $ 62.8



$ 47.3



(32.8) %

$ 178.6



$ 147.6



(21.0) % Operating Profit $ 80.2



$ 81.3



(1.4) %

$ 290.1



$ 190.7



52.1 % Net Income $ 41.2



$ 39.8



3.6 %

$ 148.3



$ 79.1



87.5 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 112.2



$ 118.8



(5.6) %

$ 364.2



$ 305.6



19.2 % Reported Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.18



$ 0.17



5.9 %

$ 0.66



$ 0.35



88.6 % Adjusted Earnings Per Share $ 0.19



$ 0.19



— %

$ 0.66



$ 0.40



65.0 % Cash Flows from Operations











$ 276.7



$ 205.8



34.5 % Capital Expenditures











$ (43.4)



$ (44.9)



3.3 % Free Cash Flow(2)











$ 273.7



$ 133.6



104.9 %























(1) Total revenues less advertising funds revenue. (2) Cash flows from operations minus capital expenditures, the impact of our advertising funds and cash paid for taxes related to the disposition

of the New York market in Q2 2021.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Total Revenues

The increase in revenues was primarily driven by higher franchise fees, as well as an increase in advertising funds and franchise royalty revenue, both of which were largely due to higher same-restaurant sales. The increase was partially offset by lower sales at Company-operated restaurants due to the sale of the Company's New York market during the second quarter of 2021.

Company-Operated Restaurant Margin

The decrease in Company-operated restaurant margin was primarily the result of labor rate increases, higher commodity costs, lower local advertising spend in the prior year, and customer count declines. These decreases were partially offset by a higher average check.

General and Administrative Expense

The increase in general and administrative expense was primarily driven by higher incentive and stock compensation accruals, technology costs primarily related to the Company's ERP implementation, and increased travel expenses.

Operating Profit

The decrease in operating profit resulted primarily from higher general and administrative expense, a decrease in Company-operated restaurant margin, and higher franchise support and other costs. These decreases were partially offset by higher franchise royalty revenue and fees.

Net Income

The increase in net income resulted primarily from lower interest expense as a result of the Company's debt refinancing completed in the second quarter of 2021. This was partially offset by a decrease in operating profit.

Adjusted EBITDA

The decrease in adjusted EBITDA resulted primarily from higher general and administrative expense, a decrease in Company-operated restaurant margin, and higher franchise support and other costs. These decreases were partially offset by higher franchise royalty revenue and fees.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted earnings per share was flat to the prior year driven by lower adjusted EBITDA offset by a decrease in interest expense and lower depreciation and amortization expense.

Year to Date Free Cash Flow

The increase in free cash flow resulted primarily from higher net income, the impact from the cash payment related to the settlement of the financial institutions case in January 2020, the timing of receipts of franchisee rental payments, and the timing of accrued compensation payments.

Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Company announced today the declaration of its regular quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per share, payable on December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2021. The number of common shares outstanding as of November 3, 2021 was approximately 221 million.

Company Increases Share Repurchase Authorization by $80 Million; Announces $125 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Program

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an increase to the Company's existing share repurchase authorization of $80 million to a total of $300 million. As part of this increased authorization, the Company intends to launch a $125 million accelerated share repurchase program in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company repurchased 1.9 million shares for $43.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 and has repurchased 0.7 million shares for $15.5 million thus far in the fourth quarter of 2021. As of the date of this release, approximately $125.1 million remains available under the Company's increased $300 million share repurchase authorization that expires in February 2022.

2021 Outlook

This release includes forward-looking projections for certain non-GAAP financial measures, including systemwide sales, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow. The Company excludes certain expenses and benefits from adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow, such as the impact from our advertising funds, including the net change in the restricted operating assets and liabilities and any excess or deficit of advertising fund revenues over advertising fund expenses, impairment of long-lived assets, reorganization and realignment costs, system optimization (gains) losses, net, and the timing and resolution of certain tax matters. Due to the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of those expenses and benefits, the Company is unable without unreasonable effort to provide projections of net income, earnings per share or net cash provided by operating activities, or a reconciliation of those projected measures.

During 2021, the Company Now Expects:

Global systemwide sales growth: 11 to 12 percent (excluding the impact of the 53rd week)

Adjusted EBITDA: $465 to $470 million

Adjusted earnings per share: $0.79 to $0.80

Cash flows from operations: $345 to $365 million

Capital expenditures: $75 to $85 million

Free cash flow: $270 to $280 million

Company to Host Virtual Investor Day on March 10, 2022 and Release Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results on February 10, 2022

The Company will host a virtual investor day on Thursday, March 10, 2022 where it plans to provide an update on its long-term strategic vision, re-introduce its long-term outlook, and issue its outlook for 2022. The event will be available to all interested parties via webcast from the Company's Investor Relations website at www.irwendys.com .

In advance of its Investor Day, the Company plans to release its preliminary fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The Company will host a conference call that same morning at 8:30 a.m. ET, with a simultaneous webcast from the Company's Investor Relations website at www.irwendys.com .

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Today, November 10

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 10 at 8:30 a.m. ET, with a simultaneous webcast from the Company's Investor Relations website at www.irwendys.com . The related presentation materials will also be available on the Company's Investor Relations website. The live conference call will be available by telephone at (866) 211-4759 for domestic callers and (647) 689-6752 for international callers. An archived webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Reform Act"). Generally, forward-looking statements include the words "may," "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimate," "goal," "upcoming," "outlook," "guidance" or the negation thereof, or similar expressions. In addition, all statements that address future operating, financial or business performance, strategies or initiatives, future efficiencies or savings, anticipated costs or charges, future capitalization, anticipated impacts of recent or pending investments or transactions and statements expressing general views about future results or brand health are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's expectations at the time such statements are made, speak only as of the dates they are made and are susceptible to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors. For all such forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act. The Company's actual results, performance and achievements may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements.

Many important factors could affect the Company's future results and cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) disruption to the Company's business from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the impact of the pandemic on the Company's results of operations, financial condition and prospects; (2) the impact of competition or poor customer experiences at Wendy's restaurants; (3) economic disruptions, including in regions with a high concentration of Wendy's restaurants; (4) changes in discretionary consumer spending and consumer tastes and preferences; (5) impacts to the Company's corporate reputation or the value and perception of the Company's brand; (6) the effectiveness of the Company's marketing and advertising programs and new product development; (7) the Company's ability to manage the accelerated impact of social media; (8) the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property; (9) food safety events or health concerns involving the Company's products; (10) the Company's ability to achieve its growth strategy through new restaurant development and its Image Activation program; (11) the Company's ability to effectively manage the acquisition and disposition of restaurants or successfully implement other strategic initiatives; (12) risks associated with leasing and owning significant amounts of real estate, including environmental matters; (13) the Company's ability to achieve and maintain market share in the breakfast daypart; (14) risks associated with the Company's international operations, including the ability to execute its international growth strategy; (15) changes in commodity and other operating costs; (16) shortages or interruptions in the supply or distribution of the Company's products and other risks associated with the Company's independent supply chain purchasing co-op; (17) the impact of increased labor costs or labor shortages; (18) the continued succession and retention of key personnel and the effectiveness of the Company's leadership structure; (19) risks associated with the Company's digital commerce strategy, platforms and technologies, including its ability to adapt to changes in industry trends and consumer preferences; (20) the Company's dependence on computer systems and information technology, including risks associated with the failure, misuse, interruption or breach of its systems or technology or other cyber incidents or deficiencies; (21) risks associated with the Company's securitized financing facility and other debt agreements, including compliance with operational and financial covenants, restrictions on its ability to raise additional capital, the impact of its overall debt levels and the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash flow to meet its debt service obligations and operate its business; (22) risks associated with the Company's capital allocation policy, including the amount and timing of equity and debt repurchases and dividend payments; (23) risks associated with complaints and litigation, compliance with legal and regulatory requirements and an increased focus on environmental, social and governance issues; (24) risks associated with the availability and cost of insurance, changes in accounting standards, the recognition of impairment or other charges, the impact of reorganization and realignment initiatives, changes in tax rates or tax laws and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; (25) conditions beyond the Company's control, such as adverse weather conditions, natural disasters, hostilities, social unrest, health epidemics or pandemics or other catastrophic events; and (26) other risks and uncertainties cited in the Company's releases, public statements and/or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those identified in the "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

In addition to the factors described above, there are risks associated with the Company's predominantly franchised business model that could impact its results, performance and achievements. Such risks include the Company's ability to identify, attract and retain experienced and qualified franchisees, the Company's ability to effectively manage the transfer of restaurants between and among franchisees, the business and financial health of franchisees, the ability of franchisees to meet their royalty, advertising, development, reimaging and other commitments, participation by franchisees in brand strategies and the fact that franchisees are independent third parties that own, operate and are responsible for overseeing the operations of their restaurants. The Company's predominantly franchised business model may also impact the ability of the Wendy's system to effectively respond and adapt to market changes. Many of these risks have been or in the future may be heightened due to the business disruption and impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

All future written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to above. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and factors that the Company currently deems immaterial may become material, and it is impossible for the Company to predict these events or how they may affect the Company.

The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by federal securities laws, although the Company may do so from time to time. The Company does not endorse any projections regarding future performance that may be made by third parties.

There can be no assurance that any additional regular quarterly cash dividends will be declared or paid after the date hereof, or of the amount or timing of such dividends, if any. Future dividend payments, if any, are subject to applicable law, will be made at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be based on factors such as the Company's earnings, financial condition and cash requirements and other factors.

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures presented in this release in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including adjusted revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow and systemwide sales.

The Company uses adjusted revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share and systemwide sales as internal measures of business operating performance and as performance measures for benchmarking against the Company's peers and competitors. Adjusted EBITDA is also used by the Company in establishing performance goals for purposes of executive compensation. The Company believes its presentation of adjusted revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share and systemwide sales provides a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of our current business and enables investors to better understand and evaluate our historical and prospective operating performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important supplemental measures of operating performance because they eliminate items that vary from period to period without correlation to our core operating performance and highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures. Due to the nature and/or size of the items being excluded, such items do not reflect future gains, losses, expenses or benefits and are not indicative of our future operating performance. The Company believes investors, analysts and other interested parties use adjusted revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share and systemwide sales in evaluating issuers, and the presentation of these measures facilitates a comparative assessment of the Company's operating performance in addition to the Company's performance based on GAAP results.

This release also includes disclosure regarding the Company's free cash flow. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is used by the Company as an internal measure of liquidity. Free cash flow is also used by the Company in establishing performance goals for purposes of executive compensation. The Company defines free cash flow as cash flows from operations minus (i) capital expenditures and (ii) the net change in the restricted operating assets and liabilities of the advertising funds and any excess/deficit of advertising funds revenue over advertising funds expense included in net income, as reported under GAAP. The impact of our advertising funds is excluded because the funds are used solely for advertising and are not available for the Company's working capital needs. The Company may also make additional adjustments for certain non-recurring or unusual items to the extent identified in the reconciliation tables that accompany this release, such as the cash paid for taxes related to the disposition of the New York market. The cash paid for taxes related to the disposition of the New York market is excluded from free cash flow because the cash we received on the sales of those restaurants is being recorded in cash flows from investing activities. The Company believes free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for investors and other interested persons because it communicates how much cash flow is available for working capital needs or to be used for repurchasing shares, paying dividends, repaying or refinancing debt, financing possible acquisitions or investments or other uses of cash.

Adjusted revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow and systemwide sales are not recognized terms under GAAP, and the Company's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures does not replace the presentation of the Company's financial results in accordance with GAAP. Because all companies do not calculate adjusted revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow and systemwide sales (and similarly titled financial measures) in the same way, those measures as used by other companies may not be consistent with the way the Company calculates such measures. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this release should not be construed as substitutes for or better indicators of the Company's performance than the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. See the reconciliation tables that accompany this release for additional information regarding certain of the non-GAAP financial measures included herein.

Key Business Measures

The Company tracks its results of operations and manages its business using certain key business measures, including same-restaurant sales, systemwide sales and Company-operated restaurant margin, which are measures commonly used in the quick-service restaurant industry that are important to understanding Company performance.

Same-restaurant sales and systemwide sales each include sales by both Company-operated and franchise restaurants. The Company reports same-restaurant sales for new restaurants after they have been open for 15 continuous months and for reimaged restaurants as soon as they reopen. Restaurants temporarily closed for more than one fiscal week are excluded from same-restaurant sales. For fiscal 2020, same-restaurant sales excluded the impact of a 53rd operating week. In fiscal 2020, same-restaurant sales compared the 52 weeks from December 30, 2019 through December 27, 2020 to the 52 weeks from December 31, 2018 through December 29, 2019. For fiscal 2021, same-restaurant sales will compare the 52 weeks from January 4, 2021 through January 2, 2022 to the 52 weeks from January 6, 2020 through January 3, 2021.

Franchise restaurant sales are reported by our franchisees and represent their revenues from sales at franchised Wendy's restaurants. Sales by franchise restaurants are not recorded as Company revenues and are not included in the Company's consolidated financial statements. However, the Company's royalty revenues are computed as percentages of sales made by Wendy's franchisees and, as a result, sales by franchisees have a direct effect on the Company's royalty revenues and profitability.

Same-restaurant sales and systemwide sales exclude sales from Venezuela and Argentina due to the highly inflationary economies of those countries.

The Company calculates same-restaurant sales and systemwide sales growth on a constant currency basis. Constant currency results exclude the impact of foreign currency translation and are derived by translating current year results at prior year average exchange rates. The Company believes excluding the impact of foreign currency translation provides better year over year comparability.

Company-operated restaurant margin is defined as sales from Company-operated restaurants less cost of sales divided by sales from Company-operated restaurants. Cost of sales includes food and paper, restaurant labor and occupancy, advertising and other operating costs.

About Wendy's

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

Investor Contact :

Greg Lemenchick

Senior Director - Investor Relations & Corporate FP&A

(614) 766-3977; greg.lemenchick@wendys.com

Media Contact :

Heidi Schauer

Vice President – Communications, Public Affairs & Customer Care

(614) 764-3368; heidi.schauer@wendys.com

The Wendy's Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three and Nine Month Periods Ended October 3, 2021 and September 27, 2020 (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Sales $ 171,078



$ 191,946



$ 553,660



$ 522,961

Franchise royalty revenue 116,521



109,344



344,421



301,891

Franchise fees 22,234



7,476



53,825



19,754

Franchise rental income 62,446



58,721



182,190



173,434

Advertising funds revenue 97,976



84,755



289,699



241,468



470,255



452,242



1,423,795



1,259,508

Costs and expenses:













Cost of sales 146,436



159,545



457,440



450,170

Franchise support and other costs 10,509



5,960



27,080



19,427

Franchise rental expense 34,424



32,426



101,058



93,024

Advertising funds expense 108,529



92,048



310,642



253,353

General and administrative 62,840



47,322



178,576



147,553

Depreciation and amortization 30,940



32,966



93,243



98,726

System optimization gains, net (1,437)



(23)



(32,719)



(2,333)

Reorganization and realignment costs 345



3,375



7,381



10,196

Impairment of long-lived assets 566



23



1,831



4,727

Other operating income, net (3,092)



(2,748)



(10,800)



(6,076)



390,060



370,894



1,133,732



1,068,767

Operating profit 80,195



81,348



290,063



190,741

Interest expense, net (26,000)



(29,086)



(82,990)



(86,696)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



—



(17,917)



—

Other income, net 171



181



461



1,113

Income before income taxes 54,366



52,443



189,617



105,158

Provision for income taxes (13,195)



(12,690)



(41,356)



(26,060)

Net income $ 41,171



$ 39,753



$ 148,261



$ 79,098

















Net income per share:













Basic $ .19



$ .18



$ .67



$ .35

Diluted .18



.17



.66



.35

















Number of shares used to calculate basic income

per share 222,373



223,907



222,527



223,521

















Number of shares used to calculate diluted income

per share 225,058



228,317



225,728



227,833



The Wendy's Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of October 3, 2021 and January 3, 2021 (In Thousands Except Par Value) (Unaudited)



October 3, 2021

January 3, 2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 571,502



$ 306,989

Restricted cash 36,321



33,973

Accounts and notes receivable, net 100,265



109,891

Inventories 4,257



4,732

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,820



89,732

Advertising funds restricted assets 107,320



142,306

Total current assets 843,485



687,623

Properties 873,250



915,889

Finance lease assets 210,660



206,153

Operating lease assets 783,986



821,480

Goodwill 751,805



751,049

Other intangible assets 1,209,695



1,224,960

Investments 41,356



44,574

Net investment in sales-type and direct financing leases 305,242



268,221

Other assets 137,468



120,057

Total assets $ 5,156,947



$ 5,040,006









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 32,750



$ 28,962

Current portion of finance lease liabilities 15,915



12,105

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 45,541



45,346

Accounts payable 26,506



31,063

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 158,800



155,321

Advertising funds restricted liabilities 127,673



140,511

Total current liabilities 407,185



413,308

Long-term debt 2,360,763



2,218,163

Long-term finance lease liabilities 528,775



506,076

Long-term operating lease liabilities 830,488



865,325

Deferred income taxes 279,813



280,755

Deferred franchise fees 90,086



89,094

Other liabilities 117,083



117,689

Total liabilities 4,614,193



4,490,410

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.10 par value; 1,500,000 shares authorized; 470,424 shares

issued; 221,301 and 224,268 shares outstanding, respectively 47,042



47,042

Additional paid-in capital 2,911,552



2,899,276

Retained earnings 317,956



238,674

Common stock held in treasury, at cost; 249,123 and 246,156 shares, respectively (2,685,063)



(2,585,755)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (48,733)



(49,641)

Total stockholders' equity 542,754



549,596

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,156,947



$ 5,040,006



The Wendy's Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Nine Month Periods Ended October 3, 2021 and September 27, 2020 (In Thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 148,261



$ 79,098

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 93,243



98,726

Share-based compensation 16,735



15,112

Impairment of long-lived assets 1,831



4,727

Deferred income tax (25)



5,878

Non-cash rental expense, net 28,421



19,967

Change in operating lease liabilities (34,220)



(29,539)

Net receipt of deferred vendor incentives 1,906



5,061

System optimization gains, net (32,719)



(2,333)

Distributions received from joint ventures, net of equity in earnings 3,561



1,187

Long-term debt-related activities, net 23,043



4,866

Changes in operating assets and liabilities and other, net 26,636



3,009

Net cash provided by operating activities 276,673



205,759

Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (43,401)



(44,876)

Acquisitions 4,879



—

Dispositions 52,657



3,570

Proceeds from sale of investments —



169

Notes receivable, net 907



138

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 15,042



(40,999)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from long-term debt 1,100,000



153,315

Repayments of long-term debt (955,782)



(174,959)

Repayments of finance lease liabilities (9,021)



(5,850)

Deferred financing costs (20,873)



(2,122)

Repurchases of common stock (125,656)



(46,667)

Dividends (68,963)



(49,176)

Proceeds from stock option exercises 27,204



15,540

Payments related to tax withholding for share-based compensation (4,390)



(5,409)

Net cash used in financing activities (57,481)



(115,328)

Net cash provided by operations before effect of exchange rate changes on cash 234,234



49,432

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 177



(1,715)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 234,411



47,717

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 418,241



358,707

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 652,652



$ 406,424



The Wendy's Company and Subsidiaries Reconciliations of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Revenues to Adjusted Revenues Three and Nine Month Periods Ended October 3, 2021 and September 27, 2020 (In Thousands) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

2021

2020

2021

2020















Net income $ 41,171



$ 39,753



$ 148,261



$ 79,098

Provision for income taxes 13,195



12,690



41,356



26,060

Income before income taxes 54,366



52,443



189,617



105,158

Other income, net (171)



(181)



(461)



(1,113)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



—



17,917



—

Interest expense, net 26,000



29,086



82,990



86,696

Operating profit 80,195



81,348



290,063



190,741

Plus (less):













Advertising funds revenue (97,976)



(84,755)



(289,699)



(241,468)

Advertising funds expense (a) 99,550



85,895



294,139



245,015

Depreciation and amortization 30,940



32,966



93,243



98,726

System optimization gains, net (1,437)



(23)



(32,719)



(2,333)

Reorganization and realignment costs 345



3,375



7,381



10,196

Impairment of long-lived assets 566



23



1,831



4,727

Adjusted EBITDA $ 112,183



$ 118,829



$ 364,239



$ 305,604

















Revenues $ 470,255



$ 452,242



$ 1,423,795



$ 1,259,508

Less:













Advertising funds revenue (97,976)



(84,755)



(289,699)



(241,468)

Adjusted revenues $ 372,279



$ 367,487



$ 1,134,096



$ 1,018,040







(a) Excludes advertising funds expense of $8,979 and $16,503 for the three and nine months ended October 3, 2021, respectively, and $6,153 and $8,338 for the three and nine months ended September 27, 2020, respectively, related to the Company's funding of incremental advertising.

The Wendy's Company and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Three and Nine Month Periods Ended October 3, 2021 and September 27, 2020 (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

2021

2020

2021

2020















Net income $ 41,171



$ 39,753



$ 148,261



$ 79,098

Plus (less):













Advertising funds revenue (97,976)



(84,755)



(289,699)



(241,468)

Advertising funds expense (a) 99,550



85,895



294,139



245,015

System optimization gains, net (1,437)



(23)



(32,719)



(2,333)

Reorganization and realignment costs 345



3,375



7,381



10,196

Impairment of long-lived assets 566



23



1,831



4,727

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



—



17,917



—

Total adjustments 1,048



4,515



(1,150)



16,137

Income tax impact on adjustments (b) 291



(868)



1,811



(4,566)

Total adjustments, net of income taxes 1,339



3,647



661



11,571

















Adjusted income $ 42,510



$ 43,400



$ 148,922



$ 90,669

















Diluted earnings per share $ .18



$ .17



$ .66



$ .35

Total adjustments per share, net of income taxes .01



.02



—



.05

Adjusted earnings per share $ .19



$ .19



$ .66



$ .40







(a) Excludes advertising funds expense of $8,979 and $16,503 for the three and nine months ended October 3, 2021, respectively, and $6,153 and $8,338 for the three and nine months ended September 27, 2020, respectively, related to the Company's funding of incremental advertising. (b) The provision for (benefit from) income taxes on "System optimization gains, net" was $536 and $6 for the three months ended October 3, 2021 and September 27, 2020, respectively, and $8,802 and $(728) for the nine months ended October 3, 2021 and September 27, 2020, respectively. The benefit from income taxes on all other adjustments (excluding the advertising funds adjustments) was calculated using an effective tax rate of 26.89% and 25.72% for the three months ended October 3, 2021 and September 27, 2020, respectively, and 25.77% and 25.72% for the nine months ended October 3, 2021 and September 27, 2020, respectively.

The Wendy's Company and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow Nine Month Periods Ended October 3, 2021 and September 27, 2020 (In Thousands) (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended

2021

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 276,673



$ 205,759

Plus (less):





Capital expenditures (43,401)



(44,876)

Cash paid for taxes related to New York disposition 9,512



—

Advertising funds impact (a) 30,876



(27,297)

Free cash flow $ 273,660



$ 133,586







(a) Represents the net change in the restricted operating assets and liabilities of our advertising funds, which is included in "Changes in operating assets and liabilities and other, net," and the excess of advertising funds expense over advertising funds revenue, which is included in "Net income."

