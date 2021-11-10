PosiGen Hires Chief Legal Officer

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PosiGen, the nation's leading provider of renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions for low-to-moderate (LMI) income homeowners, announces the addition of Dan Black as Chief Legal Officer. Dan is a seasoned general counsel with extensive experience in the energy sector. He most recently worked at one of the largest residential solar companies in the United States, where he served as Chief Legal Officer, Executive Vice President, and Secretary.

In his role as Chief Legal Officer for PosiGen, Dan will report directly to the chief executive officer and be responsible for all legal affairs for the company, including compliance and enterprise risk, corporate governance, and regulatory matters.

PosiGen CEO Thomas Neyhart says the company is fortunate to add someone of Dan's caliber to the team. "As PosiGen continues to experience significant growth into new markets, our priority is to continue to add strong team members who understand and support our mission to make solar available to everyone," Tom says. "Dan's past experience with solar combined with his legal expertise make him the perfect fit for our team."

Dan says he's passionate about rooftop solar and its role in combating climate change. "Residential solar gives consumers a choice on their energy, changing the century-old paradigm of electricity generation," Dan says. "PosiGen takes that a step further through their mission to specifically help low-to-moderate income homeowners. That's what really drew me to the company. I'm excited to be joining a team that not only helps homeowners benefit from clean energy, but also helps those homeowners who don't typically have access to the benefits of rooftop solar."

Since 2011, PosiGen has worked to close the clean energy affordability gap by delivering lower utility bills and the benefits of clean energy through solar panels and energy efficiency upgrades to low-to-moderate homeowners. To date, the company has served over 17,000 customers. PosiGen's lease program covers the full cost of installing, maintaining, and ensuring the solar system, and also provides energy efficiency upgrades with no minimum credit score or minimum income requirement.

About PosiGen:

Headquartered in New Orleans, LA, PosiGen is one of the nation's leading residential solar, energy efficiency and energy education providers for low-to-moderate income families. PosiGen has more than 17,000 residential customers, over 300 direct employees and supports more than 120 employees through its contractors in Louisiana, Connecticut, New Jersey and Florida. PosiGen's unique services and products make solar energy affordable to homeowners of all income levels, and offer individuals, families and businesses the opportunity to achieve greater fiscal autonomy and energy independence by lowering their utility bills. To learn everything about PosiGen, please visit www.posigen.com

Amy Barrios

504-621-5646

amy@mmsnola.com



