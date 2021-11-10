Palatin to Report First Quarter, Fiscal Year 2022 Results; Teleconference and Webcast to be held on November 15, 2021

Palatin to Report First Quarter, Fiscal Year 2022 Results; Teleconference and Webcast to be held on November 15, 2021

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN) will announce its first quarter, fiscal year 2022 operating results on Monday, November 15, 2021, before the open of the U.S. financial markets.

Palatin Technologies, Inc.

Palatin will also conduct a conference call and live audio webcast hosted by its executive management team on November 15, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a review of the company's operating results and an update on programs under development.

Schedule for the Operating Results Press Release, Conference Call / Audio Webcast

Q1 Fiscal Year 2022 Results Press Release 11/15/2021 at 7:30 a.m. ET



Q1 Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call-Live 11/15/2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET US/Canada Dial-In Number: 1-877-614-0009 International Dial-In Number: 1-856-344-9283 Conference ID: 3594800



Q1 Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call-Replay 11/15/2021-11/22/2021 US/Canada Dial-In Number: 1-888-203-1112 International Dial-In Number: 1-719-457-0820 Replay Passcode: 3594800



Audio Webcast Live and Replay Access http://www.palatin.com

The audio webcast and replay can be accessed by logging on to the "Investors-Webcasts" section of Palatin's website at http://www.palatin.com.

About Palatin

Palatin is a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems, with targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin's website at www.palatin.com.

