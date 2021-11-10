Ivalua Partners with OMNIA Partners, a leading Group Purchasing Organization (GPO), to Boost the Purchasing Power of Organizations Enabling instant leverage across numerous categories and the ability to capture more savings, faster

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua , a global leader in Cloud Spend Management solutions today announced an alliance with OMNIA Partners, a leading group purchasing organization to bring more purchasing power to customers of Ivalua, by enabling access to pre-negotiated contracts directly through Ivalua's platform to achieve greater and faster savings on indirect and direct categories.

The last 24 months have greatly hindered the ability of many organizations to sustain or grow revenue, increasing pressure on Procurement to create and capture more savings to protect the bottom line and to do so rapidly. As organizations look to restore growth, Procurement leaders must rebalance their focus from tactical activities to support more strategic objectives such as accelerating innovation, improving sustainability, strengthening the supply base and lowering risk.

OMNIA Partners combines the purchasing power of its members to enable better pricing and service levels from suppliers, increasing an organization's buying power and accelerating the time to savings. OMNIA Partners brings tremendous category expertise across hundreds of indirect and direct categories.

Together, Ivalua and OMNIA Partners provide faster access to pre-negotiated pricing, saving sourcing groups significant time, and accelerate buying against those contracts, thereby capturing savings more efficiently.

"Our focus remains on ensuring our customers maximize the value of their spend and maintain organizational resilience by enabling them to accelerate their strategic procurement agenda," said Dan Amzallag, COO of Ivalua. "We're delighted to partner with OMNIA Partners to deliver faster and greater savings for our customers during this critical time and support their growth strategies."

Chris Robb, SVP of Business Development for OMNIA Partners says, "OMNIA Partners purchasing power and market-leading suppliers provide an extensive portfolio of sourcing solutions. We are pleased to welcome the customers of Ivalua to our 410,000+ members and participants."

