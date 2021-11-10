Express Scripts Creates Industry-First Solution to Provide Coverage for At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits

- New offering will help employers and health plans support their employees' wellbeing with expanded, affordable access to testing options under their pharmacy benefit

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Scripts, an Evernorth company, announced today that it will offer health plans and employers a first-of-its-kind option to cover over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 test kits under their pharmacy benefit at participating in-network pharmacies.

"Since the inception of the pandemic, Express Scripts has developed innovative solutions and resources to help employers keep their workforce healthy and safe," said Amy Bricker, President of Express Scripts. "Our new COVID-19 test kit solution creates more affordable and easily accessible testing options, ultimately contributing to safer communities and less disruption in our daily lives."

Beginning January 1, 2022, members of plans who enroll in this Express Scripts solution can visit a participating in-network pharmacy, choose an applicable COVID-19 OTC test kit, and show their Express Scripts member ID card at checkout to process the kit through their pharmacy benefit. Plans have the flexibility to set the member copay for the tests, either at a discounted rate or $0 copay.

In addition to the COVID-19 test kit solution, Express Scripts offers support for clients and members to help keep their workforces healthy and productive such as secure access to digital COVID-19 vaccination records, COVID-19 vaccination clinics and return-to-work resources. Express Scripts is part of Evernorth Health, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cigna Corporation.

About Evernorth

Evernorth creates and connects premier health services offerings, including benefits management, pharmacy, care solutions, insights and intelligence. With an open approach to partnering across the health care landscape, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions for health plans, employers and government programs. Evernorth capabilities are powered by our family of companies, including Express Scripts, Accredo, eviCore and MDLIVE, along with holistic Evernorth platforms and solutions that elevate health and drive progress for people and businesses. All Evernorth solutions are serviced and provided by or through operating affiliates of Evernorth Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cigna Corporation, or third-party partners. Learn more at Evernorth.com.

