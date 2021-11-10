DuPont Interconnect Solutions Achieves 95 Percent Renewable Electricity Milestone

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) Interconnect Solutions (ICS) — a part of the Electronics & Industrial (E&I) business segment — has set a business ambition of Zero by 2030, with the goal of reaching carbon neutral operations for the global ICS business segment by 2030. Today DuPont announced that as of September 1, 2021 the ICS business achieved the milestone of 95 percent of global operations now powered with renewable electricity. This represents a significant step forward on DuPont's corporate Acting on Climate commitment to source 60 percent renewable electricity by 2030 and deliver carbon neutral operations by 2050.

One greener step toward Zero By 2030 commitment

"At DuPont ICS, we want to be a leader in making impactful change by acting on climate," said Avi Avula, DuPont Vice President, General Manager, ICS. "We are taking #OneStepGreener1 toward our business aspiration of Zero by 2030, by switching our electricity that is sourced from fossil fuels to renewables. Sustainability is embedded in our vision, and as a total solutions partner, we are innovating in new ways for our customers. We also are taking action in our footprint to enable the entire value chain to reduce its carbon footprint as part of actions supporting the UN Climate Change Conference COP26, such as the #TogetherforOurPlanet1," said Avula.

"Achieving our sustainability goals means leading by example and partnering with suppliers and customers who are also committed to a sustainable future," said John Singer, Vice President, Integrated Operations, DuPont Electronics & Industrial. "We are designing our new products with rigorous sustainability principles and we are developing programs to further reduce water consumption in our manufacturing facilities. We are not on this journey alone, and we encourage all our supply chain partners to join with us."

This commitment propels ICS to a leadership position in the electronic materials industry and demonstrates how we deliver on our sustainability-driven business goals. At DuPont, we are proud that our customers' devices — ranging from the Mars Rover to the next generation 5G smartphones and advanced automobiles — use printed circuit boards, antennas, connectors, thermal management and shielding systems enabled by our use of renewable electricity.

Whether on Mars, or enabling the latest devices on Earth, DuPont is on a journey to create more sustainable solutions for our customers while also reducing our own carbon footprint. We look forward to creating partnerships with our customers and suppliers in the coming years to reach our goals.

