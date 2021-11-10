Discovery Behavioral Health Announces Appointment of Anthony Triola as Executive Director of New Hope Ranch Treatment Center in Austin

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc., an expanding network of evidence-based mental health, substance use and eating disorder treatment centers, has announced the appointment of Anthony Triola as Executive Director of New Hope Ranch, a substance use disorder treatment center in Manor, Texas in the greater Austin metro area.

Anthony Triola, Executive Director, New Hope Ranch

Formerly Executive Director of Operations at New Hope Ranch, in his new position Triola will supervise all aspects of the residential recovery center focused on prevention, assessment, treatment and reintegration for people struggling with substance use disorder. He will report to Joe Tinervan, Division President, Discovery Behavioral Health.

Prior to joining New Hope Ranch in 2020, he served for three years as Field Representative for the 31st U.S. Congressional District in central Texas, and earlier as the Fort Hood Field Representative for the same Congressional district.

For 25 years Triola served in a distinguished career as an intelligence analyst with the U.S. Army during which time he was deployed to Iraq twice. Most recently during his military career he served as a senior analyst at Fort Hood, the U.S. Army post near Killeen, Tex.

At least half of the patients who come to the facility for treatment are veterans. In addition to Triola's own career history, several senior positions at the center are held by military veterans or current reservists.

"Because of our collective experience with the military, my staff and I speak the same language as the military professionals who come to our facility for treatment. Virtually all of our clients --whether or not they have a military background – suffer from some form of trauma, so I make a point of meeting personally with each one as they begin the process of recovery here at New Hope Ranch," says Triola.

More than one in 10 veterans have been diagnosed with a substance use disorder, slightly higher than the general population, according to the latest data available from the National Institute on Drug Abuse. The stresses of deployments and the culture of the military present unique risks related to substance use among active duty personnel.

"Anthony's exemplary career in the military and government, and his previous history with New Hope Ranch, provides a solid foundation for building upon the reputation New Hope Ranch enjoys as Austin's premiere center for the treatment of substance use disorder," said Tinervan.

