Digimarc Appoints Ken Sickles as Chief Product Officer

BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC), creator of the Digimarc Platform for digital identification and detection, today announced it has appointed Ken Sickles as Chief Product Officer (CPO), a key member of the leadership team. Reporting to the CEO, Riley McCormack, Sickles will help develop, deliver and support Digimarc's world-class global technology platform that advances the reach and effectiveness of automatic identification of media across multiple industries, while also supporting product and engineering teams and go-to-market strategies.

Ken Sickles

"This is an exciting time of growth for Digimarc," said McCormack. "Ken brings great experience, leadership and energy and is well-positioned to help lead Digimarc's transformation to a product-led organization."

Sickles brings a wide range of valuable experience to Digimarc, with a background in building B2B and SaaS platforms, while also supporting product teams and go-to-market strategies.

"I'm inspired by both the caliber of people at Digimarc and the world-changing technology they are developing," said Ken Sickles. "Digimarc is helping companies on their digital transformation journey by allowing them to simultaneously connect to their products in the physical and digital world. Seeing the application of this technology help ensure the safety of people and the sustainability of the world makes me proud to join the Digimarc team."

Sickles joins Digimarc from ThinkTank, where he was Chief Technology Officer/Chief Product Officer from 2017 through 2021 and was a key contributor in the acquisition of the company by Accenture in May 2021. His previous experience includes product leadership positions for companies like 1WorldSync (then a GS1 subsidiary), Dow Jones, and Cognos.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer and leader in digital watermarking solutions and the automatic identification of media, including packaging, commercial print, digital images, audio and video. Digimarc helps customers drive efficiency, accuracy and security across physical and digital supply chains. Visit www.digimarc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to learn more.

Digimarc The Barcode of Everything(TM)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digimarc Corporation