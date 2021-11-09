White Glove Launches White Glove ONE

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Glove, a fintech marketing company specializing in client acquisition services for financial advisors and portfolio company of Rockbridge Growth Equity today announced the launch of White Glove One, a comprehensive done-for-you marketing platform for financial advisors.

The power of White Glove solutions, all in one platform and all working together to maximize the results that get you even more out of your marketing!

The White Glove One platform is comprised of traditional White Glove's a la carte marketing service offerings coupled with new technology, all rolled into one to generate more leads, book more appointments and land more clients for advisors. Backed by the Company's popular performance guarantees, a subscription to White Glove One helps advisors achieve beyond the workshop with done-for-you lead generation, lead nurturing, and client engagement solutions. Now, with White Glove One, all leads generated for advisors will be nurtured, converted and engaged utilizing phone, text, email and social media campaigns that will drive more appointments booked directly on to an advisor's calendar.

Our 100% done for you marketing services coupled with White Glove's performance guarantees is what truly sets the company apart from its competition. The vast majority of advisor marketing platforms on the market are offered as DIY platforms better suited for advisors who have the time, the know-how, or the staff to execute upon the holistic marketing that the White Glove One platform can do for them. "Now, with White Glove One, not only do advisors not need to do the marketing themselves but they can rely on a true partner aligned for performance goals. White Glove One will generate more appointments out of an advisor's leads." says Evan Kramer, CEO of White Glove.

We understand time-starved advisors are often challenged by having to wear multiple hats as a business owner, all while trying to provide exceptional service to the people within their communities. "White Glove ONE allows advisors to spend more time focusing on clients, while we spend time filling their pipeline with qualified leads, converting those leads, and booking appointments directly onto their calendar," explains Kaijsa Kurstin, Executive Vice President of Marketing at White Glove.

The holistic marketing does not stop with converted leads and appointments, the power in the platform is its continued tech-enabled marketing services to nurture unconverted leads while engaging with existing clients to uncover even more opportunities. Advisors who remain top of mind are provided with more opportunities to land referrals and uncover new business from existing. Unlike other companies who focus on content quality, email open rates, social media likes, etc., White Glove One's platform is optimized for outcomes to advisors to land more appointments and more clients.

To learn more about White Glove and the White Glove One platform, visit www.whiteglove.com or call 844-949-9497.

About White Glove

White Glove is a tech-enabled marketing services company dedicated to helping financial advisors grow their business. White Glove's proprietary Done-For-You platform provides financial advisors access to successful marketing solutions to help get them in front of more clients. Through its core service offering of seminars, webinars, one-on-one workshops, social impression management, podcasts and other digital media, White Glove's Done-For-You model removes the stress from marketing and frees up time to allow financial advisors to do what they do best — service clients. White Glove's seminars and webinars are backed by a Quadruple Guarantee, meaning advisors pay only for performance.

