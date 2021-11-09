Paradigm Appoints Kaye Lewis as Vice President of Client Implementation

Highly experienced executive in operations and account management points to growth and a commitment to further excellence for Paradigm's solutions.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives, today announced the appointment of Kaye Lewis as Vice President of Client Implementation. In her new role, she will be responsible for overseeing Paradigm's client implementations, with a focus on the specialty networks and payment integrity products. Kaye will report directly to Chris Pricco, Chief Networks and Operations Officer, and oversee a cross-functional team to ensure excellence in client implementations.

Kaye Lewis, VP, Client Implementation

"Client implementation in Paradigm's specialty networks business is a critical and highly complex area that demands focused leadership," said Pricco. "Kaye is a sought-after operations and account management executive with a proven track record for coordinating the successful implementation of both technology and processes. Her collaborative approach to developing teams, combined with her vast wealth of knowledge, will have an immediate impact on Paradigm's ability to meet and exceed our clients' needs."

"I'm excited to join a company with such a strong reputation in the industry. Throughout my career, I've worked with many Paradigm clients and have encountered so much respect for this organization," said Lewis. "Coming into this role, I recognize the amazing foundational work the Paradigm team has accomplished in client implementations. I'm committed to being a unifying voice, collaborating with key stakeholders to foster Paradigm's continuing growth and evolution," she added. "Ultimately, it's about flawlessly delivering products and solutions to clients—and doing it exactly as promised."

Kaye comes to Paradigm with more than 25 years of experience in workers' compensation and related industries, with a specialized emphasis in account management, process improvement, operations management, and best-practice implementations. She has served in senior leadership roles for industry-leading companies, including Optum, Sedgwick, Cadence Rx, and CareCentrix.

Kaye entered the workers' compensation sector through Optum's pharmacy benefits manager (PBM) sector. During her more than 15-year span with the company, she led multiple initiatives, which included implementing a pharmacy-centric bill review application, participating in the design of a client-facing PBM portal, leading client implementations, and account management. Kaye currently resides in Palm Harbor, Florida.

About Paradigm

Paradigm is an accountable specialty care management organization focused on improving the lives of people with complex and catastrophic injuries and diagnoses. The company has been a pioneer in value-based care since 1991, offering deep clinical expertise, high-value specialty networks, behavioral health support, payment integrity solutions, and robust data analytics to generate the very best outcomes for patients, payers, and providers.

Paradigm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, with offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.paradigmcorp.com .

