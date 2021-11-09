CITGO Celebrates National STEM Day with CITGO Innovation Academy Students

SULPHUR, La., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CITGO Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex, along with CITGO Innovation Academy Students at E. K. Key Elementary, LeBlanc Middle School and Sulphur High School, celebrated National STEM Day Nov. 8, 2021.

To commemorate National STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Day, CITGO hosted a STEM festival at E. K. Key Elementary for the kindergarten through fifth grade CITGO Innovation Academy students, as well as the entire student body. More than 500 students rotated through 11 hands-on STEM stations where they experimented with subjects such as aviation, chemistry, coding, robotics, engineering and more. The sixth grade CITGO Innovation Academy students from LeBlanc Middle also joined in on the festival fun. The seventh and eighth grade CITGO Innovation Academy students from LeBlanc Middle traveled to Sulphur High to join the ninth and tenth grade CITGO Innovation Academy students for a special STEM presentation and hands-on takeaway activity.

"CITGO continues to advocate for STEM education with hopes of nurturing a path for opportunity in the lives of Southwest Louisiana students," said Vice President and General Manager of the CITGO Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex, Jerry Dunn. "As the students grow through the academy program, and go on to further their education, I look forward to the day when we are able to welcome the first legacy student to the industry."

CITGO launched the STEM Talent Pipeline program in 2016, aimed at increasing access to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math related educational opportunities by supporting and encouraging students to pursue a career in STEM. The program provides grants to schools and educational organizations in its operational communities including Lake Charles, Louisiana, Corpus Christi, Texas, and Lemont, Illinois Along with financial support, CITGO encourages its employees to share their knowledge and experience with students and young professionals through classroom presentations and hands-on demonstrations.

