Cheers To Black Tap's Brand New Cocktail Menu Featuring The Classics With An Elevated Twist

The new menu, created by famed mixologist Pam Wiznitzer and Black Tap's lead bartender Christian Orlando, brings Black Tap's signature style to classic cocktails and a happy hour which tops off the new program

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning burger joint Black Tap is bringing its signature style to its brand new cocktail program rolling out today at its New York City locations. Renowned mixologist Pam Wiznitzer teamed up with Black Tap's lead bartender Christian Orlando to create a drink menu which mirrors the creativity, energy, fun, and whimsical nature behind Black Tap's beloved food and shakes menu. Just as Black Tap's menu includes approachable, yet creative takes on the classic burger and shake combo, the cocktail menu looks to do the same by taking the traditional, undisputed cocktails everyone knows to the next level. Who says only kids can have fun?

Black Tap debuts new cocktail menu with playful takes on the Classics [photo credit: Black Tap]

The new menu includes soon-to-be favorites like the Charged Lemonade (Vodka, Japanese Melon, Lemonade, Blue Electricdust Rim), a seasonal Autumn Freeze Slushy (Whiskey, Rose Cider, Hard Cider, Cinnamon, Lemon, Nutmeg, Apple Chips), the Tropical Smoke (Mezcal, Red Wine, Pineapple, Lemon), a Cola Old-Fashioned (Bourbon, Cherry Cola, Bitters, Brandied Cherry), and everyone's latest obsession, the Espresso Martini ( Chameleon Cold Brew , Choice of Vodka or Cognac, Coffee Liqueur, and Demerara).

"We are excited to finally launch our long-awaited cocktail program in partnership with the talented Pam Wiznitzer," said Chris Barish, Owner of Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer. "The menu brings another layer to the classic Black Tap experience by offering our guests the opportunity to come grab a great burger along with a great cocktail. Now more than ever Black Tap is the ideal venue to get together for a post work drink and bite or gather with friends, laugh, and enjoy life."

To celebrate the launch of the cocktail program, Black Tap's Soho and Midtown locations will also be launching a brand new brand new Happy Hour available weekly from Monday-Thursday from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM. A must-try 'Burgers & Bottles' combo (2 All-American burgers and one bottle of wine) will be offered for $45.00. Additional Happy Hour selections include a rotating cocktail offer for $9.00, Beers for $6.00, House Wine for $8.00, and Snacks (Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Fried Pickles, and Chicken Tenders) each for $5.00.

Black Tap plans to refresh its cocktail program across the brand, continuing to adapt selections and feature monthly specials. Currently Black Tap's NYC locations are offering the 'Pump up The Pumpkin' cocktail during the month of November which features rum, pumpkin, chai spice, maple, and lemon.

Plus, guests can now make a reservation at Black Tap Midtown — for the first time in the brand's history — and enjoy a cocktail without the wait. Black Tap Midtown is officially live on Resy allowing customers to bypass any wait time for their next post-work get together, family dinner, or midday lunch. Walk-in seating is available as well.

For more information or to view the full Black Tap menu, visit www.blacktap.com or follow @blacktapnyc on Instagram and Facebook .

About Black Tap

Black Tap is the new take on a classic burger joint with a downtown New York vibe all its own. The menu offers something for everyone from signature burgers like the All-American, and the fan-favorite Texan Burger, along with chicken sandwiches, burger salads, wings, and snacks. Black Tap's burgers have won awards across the world, and they're now five-time winners at the New York City Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash competition for the wagyu beef Greg Norman, Italian-American inspired Mulberry Street burger, and most recently The Wagyu Steakhouse Burger. Black Tap's famous CrazyShake® milkshakes have reached worldwide acclaim with their whimsical and over-the-top flavors such as The CakeShake® and the Cookies 'N Cream Supreme. Since opening its first 15-seat location in NYC's Soho neighborhood, Black Tap has expanded to the West Coast with locations in Las Vegas and Anaheim at the Downtown Disney District® at Disneyland Resort, and internationally to Dubai, Geneva, Zurich, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain. Visit www.blacktap.com for more information.

