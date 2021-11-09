Chargebee Welcomes Mike Beach as Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargebee , the leading subscription management platform, announced today that subscription-industry veteran Mike Beach has joined the team as CFO and member of the leadership team. Beach brings decades of experience in accounting, strategy and finance within the private and public markets. At Chargebee, he will focus on helping the business scale and continue its rapid growth.

"I'm excited to join the incredible team and culture of Chargebee, which has been experiencing hypergrowth, and I look forward to helping the business continue to grow and take advantage of the exciting opportunities in front of us," said Beach. "This is a business that really cares deeply about their employees and customers, and I'm so happy to now be part of the team."

Beach spent nine years at Ernst & Young, working with technology companies in the private and public markets. He was previously the CFO for public company Blackboard, one of the first subscription-based businesses in the EdTech space. He joins Chargebee from The Knot Worldwide, a leading subscription based marketplace, where he most recently served as CFO.

"Mike's background in finance and scaling businesses make him a huge asset to our team and to our customers," said Krish Subramanian, Co-founder and CEO at Chargebee.

"Having worked with high-growth companies before, he understands the problems and opportunities that come with scaling an organization globally. Mike is the perfect leader to support our expansion goals in the coming year and beyond."

Beach joins Chargebee at a time of rapid growth. Chargebee raised Series G funding in April and more recently acquired revenue recognition company RevLock to meet customer demand. For more information, visit www.chargebee.com .

About Chargebee

Chargebee is the subscription management platform that automates revenue operations of over 3500 high-growth subscription-based businesses from startups to enterprises. The SaaS platform helps subscription businesses across verticals, including SeaS, eCommerce, e-learning, IoT, Publications, and more, manage and grow revenue by automating subscription, billing, invoicing, payments, and revenue recognition operations and provides key metrics, reports, and business insights. Founded in 2011, Chargebee counts businesses, like Okta, Freshworks, Calendly, and Study.com amongst its global customer base. Learn more about Chargebee at www.chargebee.com

