Sanmina Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation ("Sanmina" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 2, 2021 and outlook for its fiscal first quarter ending January 1, 2022.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights • Revenue: $1.64 billion • GAAP operating margin: 4.1% • GAAP diluted EPS: $0.84 • Non-GAAP(1) operating margin: 4.8% • Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $0.95 Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights • Revenue: $6.76 billion • GAAP operating margin: 4.2% • GAAP diluted EPS: $4.01(2) • Non-GAAP operating margin: 4.9% • Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $3.97

Additional Highlights • Cash flow from operations: Q4 $92 million and FY'21 $338 million • Free cash flow: Q4 $65 million and FY'21 $274 million • Share repurchases: 827,000 for $32 million in Q4 and 1.5 million for $54 million in FY'21 • Q4 ending cash and cash equivalents: $650 million • Q4 non-GAAP pre-tax ROIC: 23.8 percent





(1) Non-GAAP financial measures exclude charges or gains relating to: stock-based compensation expenses; restructuring costs (including employee severance and benefits costs and charges related to excess facilities and assets); acquisition and integration costs (consisting of costs associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses into our operations); impairment charges for goodwill and other assets; amortization expense; and other unusual or infrequent items (e.g. charges or benefits associated with distressed customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, gains and losses on sales of assets, deferred tax adjustments and discrete tax items). See Schedule 1 below for more information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures, including the economic substance behind each exclusion, the manner in which management uses non-GAAP measures to conduct and evaluate the business, the material limitations associated with using such measures and the manner in which management compensates for such limitations. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information contained in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the financial statements furnished with this release. (2) Results include $0.64 per share benefit relating to release of certain tax reserves in Q3'21.

"We delivered solid financial results for fiscal 2021, non-GAAP gross and operating margin expanded 70 basis points, non-GAAP EPS grew 30% and we generated solid cash from operations, despite supply chain constraints. Our employees have done an outstanding job and I appreciate all of their hard work and support," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sanmina Corporation.

"Demand remains strong across all of our market segments. As we look to fiscal 2022, we remain focused on market diversification, operational excellence and leading edge technology, which offer a distinct advantage to our customers. We are confident that our operational discipline and our ability to service our customers will further strengthen our operating model and drive shareholder value. We are optimistic about fiscal 2022," concluded Sola.

Expanded Share Repurchase Program

Sanmina's Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $200 million of Sanmina's common stock. The stock repurchase program has no expiration date. As of October 2, 2021, approximately $81 million remained available under a previously authorized program. The expansion of this program is consistent with Sanmina's capital allocation priorities.

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Outlook

The following outlook is for the first fiscal quarter ending January 1, 2022. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Revenue between $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion

GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.77 to $0.87

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.90 to $1.00

The statements above concerning our expectations for fiscal 2022 and the financial outlook for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these statements as a result of a number of factors, mostly notably the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which include disruptions to the supply chain that have prevented the Company from shipping all products for which there is demand. Other factors that could cause our results to differ from our outlook include adverse changes to the key markets we target; significant uncertainties that can cause our future sales and net income to be variable; reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of our sales; risks arising from our international operations; and the other factors set forth in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter any of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release, the conference call or the Investor Relations section of our website whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (GAAP)





October 2,

October 3,





2021

2020

















(Unaudited) ASSETS

















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 650,026

$ 480,526

Accounts receivable, net 1,192,434

1,043,334

Contract assets 348,741

396,583

Inventories 1,036,511

861,281

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 53,952

37,718



Total current assets 3,281,664

2,819,442











Property, plant and equipment, net 532,985

559,242 Deferred tax assets 235,117

273,470 Other

156,953

120,502



Total assets $ 4,206,719

$ 3,772,656











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 1,464,693

$ 1,210,049

Accrued liabilities 161,896

171,761

Accrued payroll and related benefits 117,648

122,029

Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt 18,750

18,750



Total current liabilities 1,762,987

1,522,589











Long-term liabilities:







Long-term debt 311,572

329,249

Other 253,532

290,902



Total long-term liabilities 565,104

620,151











Stockholders' equity 1,878,628

1,629,916



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,206,719

$ 3,772,656

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (GAAP) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





















October 2,

October 3,

October 2,

October 3,



2021

2020

2021

2020

















Net sales $ 1,643,976

$ 1,874,958

$ 6,756,643

$ 6,960,370 Cost of sales 1,513,094

1,723,027

6,204,838

6,434,663

Gross profit 130,882

151,931

551,805

525,707

















Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative 56,990

56,209

234,537

240,931

Research and development 5,484

6,416

20,911

22,564

Restructuring and other costs 1,655

7,272

15,057

34,525

Total operating expenses 64,129

69,897

270,505

298,020

















Operating income 66,753

82,034

281,300

227,687



















Interest income 234

830

925

2,322

Interest expense (4,894)

(8,526)

(19,551)

(28,903)

Other income (expense), net 7,063

2,794

44,331

(348) Interest and other, net 2,403

(4,902)

25,705

(26,929)

















Income before income taxes 69,156

77,132

307,005

200,758

















Provision for income taxes 12,591

25,526

38,007

61,045

















Net income $ 56,565

$ 51,606

$ 268,998

$ 139,713





































Basic income per share $ 0.87

$ 0.77

$ 4.12

$ 2.02

Diluted income per share $ 0.84

$ 0.75

$ 4.01

$ 1.97



















Weighted-average shares used in















computing per share amounts:















Basic 65,352

67,329

65,318

69,041

Diluted 67,146

68,799

67,084

70,793

Sanmina Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



October 2,

July 3,

October 3,

October 2,

October 3,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020





















GAAP Operating Income $ 66,753

$ 74,265

$ 82,034

$ 281,300

$ 227,687

GAAP operating margin 4.1%

4.5%

4.4%

4.2%

3.3% Adjustments:



















Stock compensation expense (1) 8,829

8,715

4,192

34,977

26,235

Amortization of intangible assets 274

284

817

558

1,133

Distressed customer charges (2) -

(428)

(531)

(1,049)

968

Legal and other (3) 830

-

2,346

2,703

2,346

Restructuring costs 1,655

(382)

6,455

15,057

26,783

Gain on sales of long-lived assets -

-

(604)

-

(604)

Goodwill and other asset impairments -

-

-

-

6,609 Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 78,341

$ 82,454

$ 94,709

$ 333,546

$ 291,157

Non-GAAP operating margin 4.8%

5.0%

5.1%

4.9%

4.2%











































GAAP Net Income $ 56,565

$ 117,375

$ 51,606

$ 268,998

$ 139,713





















Adjustments:



















Operating income adjustments (see above) 11,588

8,189

12,675

52,246

63,470

Gain on liquidation of foreign entity -

(8,493)

-

(8,493)

-

Gain on sale of intellectual property -

(15,000)

-

(15,000)

-

Legal and other (3) (7,692)

(3,440)

(729)

(15,939)

(988)

Adjustments for taxes (4) 3,377

(32,056)

11,869

(15,625)

13,426 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 63,838

$ 66,575

$ 75,421

$ 266,187

$ 215,621











































GAAP Net Income Per Share:



















Basic $ 0.87

$ 1.79

$ 0.77

$ 4.12

$ 2.02

Diluted $ 0.84

$ 1.74

$ 0.75

$ 4.01

$ 1.97





















Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share:



















Basic $ 0.98

$ 1.02

$ 1.12

$ 4.08

$ 3.12

Diluted $ 0.95

$ 0.99

$ 1.10

$ 3.97

$ 3.05





















Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:



















Basic 65,352

65,427

67,329

65,318

69,041

Diluted 67,146

67,352

68,799

67,084

70,793











































(1) Stock compensation expense was as follows:









































Cost of sales $ 3,710

$ 3,712

$ 1,833

$ 14,472

$ 10,099

Selling, general and administrative 5,009

4,913

2,349

20,119

15,897

Research and development 110

90

10

386

239

Total $ 8,829

$ 8,715

$ 4,192

$ 34,977

$ 26,235





















(2) Relates to accounts receivable and inventory write-downs (recoveries) associated with distressed customers.





















(3) Represents expenses, charges and recoveries associated with certain legal matters.





























(4) GAAP provision for income taxes $ 12,591

$ (18,458)

$ 25,526

$ 38,007

$ 61,045























Adjustments:



















Tax impact of operating income adjustments 347

452

285

1,363

1,500

Discrete tax items 3,337

37,583

(5,991)

34,237

(2,121)

Deferred tax adjustments (7,061)

(5,979)

(6,163)

(19,975)

(12,805)























Subtotal - adjustments for taxes (3,377)

32,056

(11,869)

15,625

(13,426)























Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 9,214

$ 13,598

$ 13,657

$ 53,632

$ 47,619











































Q1 FY22 Earnings Per Share Outlook*: Q1 FY22 EPS Range















Low

High



































GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.77

$ 0.87













Stock compensation expense $ 0.13

$ 0.13













Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.90

$ 1.00

































* Due to uncertainty regarding the timing of recognition of restructuring charges, impairment charges and other unusual or infrequent items, if any, that could be incurred during the first quarter of FY22, an estimate of such items is not included in the outlook for Q1 FY22 GAAP EPS.

Sanmina Corporation Pre-tax Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Month Periods



Q4 FY21

Q3 FY21

Q2 FY21

Q1 FY21

Q4 FY20





















Pre-tax Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)









































GAAP operating income

$ 66,753

$ 74,265

$ 64,723

$ 75,559

$ 82,034

x 4.0

4.0

4.0

4.0

3.7 Annualized GAAP operating income

267,012

297,060

258,892

302,236

304,698 Average invested capital (1) ÷ 1,316,373

1,274,041

1,237,417

1,229,805

1,245,006 GAAP pre-tax ROIC

20.3%

23.3%

20.9%

24.6%

24.5%





















Non-GAAP operating income

$ 78,341

$ 82,454

$ 85,531

$ 87,220

$ 94,709

x 4.0

4.0

4.0

4.0

3.7 Annualized non-GAAP operating income

313,364

329,816

342,124

348,880

351,776 Average invested capital (1) ÷ 1,316,373

1,274,041

1,237,417

1,229,805

1,245,006 Non-GAAP pre-tax ROIC

23.8%

25.9%

27.6%

28.4%

28.3%





















(1) Invested capital is defined as total assets (not including cash and cash equivalents and deferred tax assets) less total liabilities (excluding short-term and long-term debt).

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (in thousands) (Unaudited)





























Three Month Periods

Twelve Month Periods

Q4'21

Q3'21

Q2'21

Q1'21

Q4'20

FY21

FY20



























GAAP Net Income $ 56,565

$ 117,375

$ 47,037

$ 48,021

$ 51,606

$ 268,998

$ 139,713 Depreciation and amortization 27,452

27,373

27,196

27,635

28,555

109,656

114,218 Other, net 9,673

3,339

19,498

11,556

6,822

44,066

47,972 Net change in net working capital (1,969)

(44,366)

(12,642)

(25,401)

(7,094)

(84,378)

(1,348) Cash provided by operating activities 91,721

103,721

81,089

61,811

79,889

338,342

300,555



























Purchases of short-term investments -

-

-

-

-

-

(30,000) Proceeds from sale of short-term investments -

-

-

-

30,000

-

30,000 Purchases of long-term investments (1,000)

(1,705)

-

-

-

(2,705)

- Net purchases of property & equipment (29,490)

(17,182)

(14,349)

(11,191)

(10,512)

(72,212)

(64,409) Proceeds from sale of intellectual property -

5,000

-

-

-

5,000

- Cash paid for businesses acquired -

(21,408)

-

-

-

(21,408)

- Cash provided by (used in) investing activities (30,490)

(35,295)

(14,349)

(11,191)

19,488

(91,325)

(64,409)



























Net share repurchases (32,394)

(15,698)

(1,502)

(11,472)

(76,580)

(61,066)

(171,232) Net borrowing activities (4,688)

(4,688)

(4,688)

(4,688)

(659,374)

(18,752)

(39,048) Proceeds from collection of notes receivable 2,500

-

-

-

-

2,500

- Cash used in financing activities (34,582)

(20,386)

(6,190)

(16,160)

(735,954)

(77,318)

(210,280)



























Effect of exchange rate changes (467)

628

(1,404)

1,044

(114)

(199)

(81)



























Net change in cash & cash equivalents $ 26,182

$ 48,668

$ 59,146

$ 35,504

$(636,691)

$ 169,500

$ 25,785



























Free cash flow:

























Cash provided by operating activities $ 91,721

$ 103,721

$ 81,089

$ 61,811

$ 79,889

$ 338,342

$ 300,555 Net purchases of property & equipment (29,490)

(17,182)

(14,349)

(11,191)

(10,512)

(72,212)

(64,409) Proceeds from sale of intellectual property 2,500

5,000

-

-

-

7,500

-

$ 64,731

$ 91,539

$ 66,740

$ 50,620

$ 69,377

$ 273,630

$ 236,146

Schedule 1

The statements above and financial information provided in this earnings release include non-GAAP measures of operating income, operating margin, net income, diluted earnings per share and pre-tax return on invested capital (ROIC). Management excludes from these measures stock-based compensation, restructuring, acquisition and integration expenses, impairment charges, amortization charges and other unusual or infrequent items, as adjusted for taxes, as more fully described below.

Management excludes these items principally because such charges or benefits are not directly related to the Company's ongoing core business operations. We use such non-GAAP measures in order to (1) make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operations, both internally and externally, (2) guide management in assessing the performance of the business, internally allocating resources and making decisions in furtherance of Company's strategic plan, (3) provide investors with a better understanding of how management plans and measures the business and (4) provide investors with a better understanding of our ongoing, core business. The material limitations to management's approach include the fact that the charges, benefits and expenses excluded are nonetheless charges, benefits and expenses required to be recognized under GAAP and, in some cases, consume cash which reduces the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations primarily by reviewing GAAP results to obtain a complete picture of the Company's performance and by including a reconciliation of non-GAAP results to GAAP results in its earnings releases.

Additional information regarding the economic substance of each exclusion, management's use of the resultant non-GAAP measures, the material limitations of management's approach and management's methods for compensating for such limitations is provided below.

Stock-based Compensation Expense, which consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of equity awards granted to employees and directors, is excluded in order to permit more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's results since the Company grants different amounts and value of equity awards each quarter. In addition, given the fact that competitors grant different amounts and types of equity awards and may use different valuation assumptions, excluding stock-based compensation permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Restructuring, Acquisition and Integration Expenses, which consist of severance, lease termination costs, exit costs and other charges primarily related to closing and consolidating manufacturing facilities and those associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses, are excluded because such charges (1) can be driven by the timing of acquisitions and exit activities which are difficult to predict, (2) are not directly related to ongoing business results and (3) do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors complete acquisitions and adopt restructuring plans at different times and in different amounts than the Company, excluding these charges or benefits permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. Items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors and restructuring and integration expenses include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Therefore, management also reviews GAAP results including these amounts.

Impairment Charges, which consist of non-cash charges, are excluded because such charges are non-recurring and do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors may record impairment charges at different times, excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Amortization Charges, which consist of non-cash charges impacted by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions of businesses or assets, are also excluded because such charges do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, such charges can be driven by the timing of acquisitions, which is difficult to predict. Excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors because the Company's competitors complete acquisitions at different times and for different amounts than the Company.

Other Unusual or Infrequent Items, such as charges or benefits associated with distressed customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, gains and losses on sales of assets, deferred tax adjustments and discrete tax items, are excluded because such items are typically non-recurring, difficult to predict or not directly related to the Company's ongoing or core operations and are therefore not considered by management in assessing the current operating performance of the Company and forecasting earnings trends. However, items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors. In addition, these items include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations by reviewing GAAP results including these amounts.

Adjustments for Taxes, which consist of the tax effects of the various adjustments that we exclude from our non-GAAP measures, and adjustments related to deferred tax and discrete tax items. Including these adjustments permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. We determine the tax adjustments based upon the various applicable effective tax rates. In those jurisdictions in which we do not expect to realize a tax cost or benefit (due to a history of operating losses or other factors), a reduced tax rate is applied.

