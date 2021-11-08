Haig Partners Enhances Team With The Addition Of Aimee (LaBrake) Allen, As Director Of Marketing And Business Development

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haig Partners LLC is proud to announce that Aimee (LaBrake) Allen, a respected executive with more than 15 years of experience with professional service firms that focus on auto retail, has joined the team as Director of Marketing and Business Development.

Before joining Haig Partners, Aimee served as an independent consultant to well-known consulting and advisory firms that provide accounting, banking, business valuation, and succession planning services to dealers. Her experience includes leading the marketing and growth efforts for DHG Dealerships, one of the largest teams of dealer CPAs nationwide.

"We pride ourselves on the experience and dedication to auto retail we bring to our clients and the industry as a whole," said Alan Haig, President of Haig Partners. "Aimee has built a reputation for being a trusted advisor to professional service firms who work with dealers. Her unmatched expertise in marketing and business development in our industry will enhance our ability to maximize value for our clients."

"I am beyond excited to join the team at Haig Partners," shared Aimee. "I've spent most of my career in automotive retail and professional services and I am honored to be a part of such a well-respected team of professionals. I look forward to helping Haig Partners continue to build on their reputation of being the leading buy sell advisor to automotive retailers."

Aimee has an MBA and a Bachelor of Science in Marketing. She volunteers for End 68-Hours of Hunger and is an adjunct professor for the Franklin Pierce University School of Business. Aimee can be reached at aimee@haigpartners.com or (603) 933-2194.

Haig Partners LLC is a boutique investment banking firm and the leading buy-sell advisory firm to owners of higher value auto, heavy truck, and RV dealerships. Since 1996, the principals at Haig Partners have completed more than 280 dealership transactions totaling over $7.9 billion, more than any other team in the industry. They also publish the widely followed Haig Report that tracks trends in the auto industry and how they impact dealership valuations. The latest Haig Report is available here. For more information, visit www.haigpartners.com.



