C3 the Fastest Growing Global Food Tech Platform Sets its' Sights on Innovation as it Expands Team with Senior Industry Tastemakers to Pioneer Marketing, Partnerships, Communications and Sales for Global Expansion

**Expanded Team to Continue C3's Emphasis on the Increasingly Important Demographic of Millennials and Generation Z, as well as Extending C3's Mission to Unite Communities Through the Shared Love of Food**

**Expanded Team to Continue C3's Emphasis on the Increasingly Important Demographic of Millennials and Generation Z, as well as Extending C3's Mission to Unite Communities Through the Shared Love of Food**

MIAMI, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

MIAMI, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary Sam Nazarian and his team at C3 (Creating Culinary Communities) have announced key new hires as the platform continues to re-imagine the food service industry by tapping into the power of exceptional talent and digital brand IP. The team at C3 has been disrupting the food and beverage industry as the platform continues to expand and bring its' portfolio of more than 40 culinary brands to C3 established shared kitchens and mobile delivery with the next-gen Go by Citizens app.

With reinvigoration and enhanced ecosystem, C3 adds bicoastal new team members starting with the Daniel Martinez, Senior Vice President of Marketing. With over 18 years of experience, Daniel has executed award-winning programs and strategies for the world's top brands and with highlights including Samsung, Moet Hennessy, Bacardi and T-Mobile. With his hiring, Daniel is now charged with guiding C3's popular brands such as Umami Burger, Sam's Crispy Chicken, Krispy Rice, Sa'Moto, EllaMia, Cicci di Carne, El Pollo Verde, Kumi and Plant Nation, as well as partner brands Soom Soom Fresh Mediterranean and Cindy Lou's Cookies. Daniel's work with C3 is on a global scale involving marketing alliances, brand, creative, digital and social strategies. Adding to Daniel's team are two youthful powerhouse additions including Cali Zimmerman, Brand Marketing Manager and McKenzie Scofes, Community Marketing and Partnerships Manager.

Additionally, C3 welcomes Jordan Neuman, Director of Brand Partnerships and her new team which includes Nahal Aghajani, Brand Partnerships Manager and Alyssa Blackman, Corporate Partnerships Manager. Jordan has an elevated experiential brand background, working for upscale companies such as Soho House. She has a history of overseeing all aspects of partnerships and campaigns and working to build roadmaps and drive business. Jordan brings with her a connected network of established partners and immersive experiences.

Adding to marketing and partnerships, the C3 communications department has also added Alexander Gordon, Communications Manager. The bicoastal Californian has a passion for raising brand awareness, creating influencer and celebrity partnerships, as well as generating brand collaborations.

Continued additions include the sales team as well, beginning with Nicole Navitsky, Vice President of Sales. Nicole excels at relationship building, event management and has over 15 years of sales and event experience. Additions to the sales team include Robert Skelly, Director of Event Sales and Phil Moya, Event Sales Manager. This powerhouse team comes with a combined 40 years of experience in the sales industry, bringing knowledge and proactiveness to the ever-changing field.



Commenting on the strength of C3's added roster, Sam Nazarian, C3's Founder and CEO said, "We see continued success in new faces, fresh ideas, and reinvention. I am thrilled to work alongside such a talented team of innovators that will ensure C3's continued success and as the company gains broader global recognition. I'm excited for what our new team will bring!"



About C3

C3 (Creating Culinary Communities) is re-imagining the food service industry at a time when change is needed most. Founded and led by visionary Sam Nazarian with minority investors Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, and Accor, the world-leading augmented hospitality group, C3 is simultaneously, systematically and broadly bringing together technology, underutilized retail, hotel and kitchen spaces and world-class culinary talent. C3's array of culinary brands co-exist to disrupt the food & beverage industry by capitalizing on rapidly evolving customer preferences through C3 established shared digital kitchens, Citizens culinary markets and mobile delivery with the next-gen Go by Citizens app which launched in 2021. Current C3 brands include Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam's Crispy Chicken, Kumi, Sa'Moto, Ella Mia, Cicci di Carne, El Pollo Verde, Plant Nation and with many other brands in the pipeline. As of March 2021, C3 operates 800 digital kitchens across the U.S. To learn more, visit c3sbe.com.

