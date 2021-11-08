Adler Industrial Solutions Acquires Rapid Mold Solutions

ERIE, Pa., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adler Industrial Solutions, Inc. ("Adler"), a growing company in the tooling and mold industry, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Rapid Mold Solutions, Inc. ("Rapid Mold"). This transaction marks the second acquisition by Adler and gives the company expanded scale and a broader capability set in western Pennsylvania, which the company believes is a critical geography for tool making talent and an important center of American manufacturing.

Located in Erie, Pennsylvania, Rapid Mold is a manufacturer of close-tolerance and multi-cavity plastic injection molds and ancillary products for a broad range of industries. Founded in 1999 by Damian Kuzmin and Scott Borstorff, the company utilizes highly skilled engineering and manufacturing capabilities to provide precise, reliable and effective customer solutions.

"Rapid Mold is an excellent acquisition for Adler. It expands our footprint in western Pennsylvania by adding additional services such as rapid prototyping, sampling and short production runs to our portfolio," said Philipp Gruner, CEO of Adler. "With the founders of Rapid Mold staying on board, we are excited about leveraging their 20+ years of experience in this industry in both mold design and manufacturing to bolster our team and the Adler portfolio of companies."

As a part of Adler, Rapid Mold will benefit from corporate functions, improved software tools, investing more heavily in state-of-the-art machinery and expanding its ability to grow with its customers. Rapid Mold, a leading producer of injection molds for electricity meters, will also benefit from Mr. Gruner's history and knowledge of the metering industry.

Founders of Rapid Mold, David Kuzman and Scott Borstorff see the acquisition as a pathway forward for the company they founded and will continue to serve.

"Scott and I wanted a partner that is committed to our workforce and that will help us take Rapid Mold to the next level," said Mr. Kuzmin.

Mr. Borstorff expanded, "With Adler, we found that partner that will invest capital and management expertise into our business. This will allow us to focus on what we do best and most enjoy, which I know will help unlock the company's full potential."

About Adler Industrial Solutions, Inc.

Adler Industrial Solutions, Inc. launched in 2021. Its mission is to acquire a network of geographically distributed niche tool & die companies, with an initial focus on manufacturers of injection molds and ancillary products. For more information, please visit www.adlertooling.com.

About Rapid Mold Solutions, Inc.

