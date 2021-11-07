Victim in Travis Scott Astroworld Tragedy Hires Texas Attorney Thomas J. Henry as Law Firm Fields Numerous Calls from Victims Thomas J. Henry Filed Lawsuit Sunday against Travis Scott, Aubrey Drake Graham, Live Nation, NRG Stadium over Attendees Safety Following Fatal Music Festival

HOUSTON, Nov. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry filed a sweeping lawsuit Sunday against rapper Travis Scott as well as Aubrey Drake Graham, Live Nation and NRG Stadium in connection with a tragic event at the Astroworld music festival that left eight people dead and dozens of others hospitalized.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of one of the victims who reached out to Thomas J. Henry Law following Friday night's catastrophic event. Thomas J. Henry is actively investigating the failings at Astroworld and is providing immediate consultations to all injured victims as well as to families who had loved ones hurt or killed at the concert.

Reports indicate a crowd surged the stage of the Travis Scott concert when rapper Drake made an unannounced appearance on stage. The surge soon resulted in chaos as concert-goers were pushed into one another and the crowd pressed its way forward. Travis Scott and Drake continued to perform even as emergency vehicles arrived and responders attempted to rescue those in distress.

By the time Live Nation finally decided to end the performance, 23 people required hospitalization, 11 were in cardiac arrest, and more than 300 had to be treated at a "field hospital" on site. So far, eight people have died of their injuries.

"Live musical performances are meant to inspire catharsis, not tragedy," said Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry. "Many of these concert-goers were looking forward to this event for months, and they deserved a safe environment in which to have fun and enjoy the evening. Instead, their night was one of fear, injury, and death."

Thomas J. Henry believes a message needs to be sent to performers, venues, and event organizers that a lackadaisical approach to event preparation and attendees safety is no longer acceptable.

"There is no excuse for the events that unfolded at NRG stadium on Friday night," said Thomas J. Henry. "There is every indication that the performers, organizers, and venue were not only aware of the hectic crowd but also that injuries and potential deaths may have occurred. Still, they decided to put profits over their attendees and allowed the deadly show to go on."

Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC, is one of the nation's leading personal injury firms . Since 1993, the firm has fought to secure justice and compensation for individuals who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others and to prevent similar instances of wrongful death from occurring again. Over that time, Thomas J. Henry and his firm have been the recipients of numerous awards and recognitions .

In 2021, Thomas J. Henry Law was named "Law Firm of the Year" by the American Institute of Legal Professionals.

In 2020, the firm was named one of the Best Places to Work by Glassdoor for the second consecutive year. It was the only law firm to secure the accolade. Firm founder Thomas J. Henry was named one of SA Scene Magazine's Best San Antonio Lawyers. Thomas J. Henry was also recognized in Texas Lawyer's (an ALM Company) Southwest Top Verdicts and Settlements of 2020 for securing the #1 Gross Negligence Verdict for the year.

In 2019, Thomas J. Henry Law was recognized as one of the nation's Premier Law Firms by Newsweek.com . That same year, Bloomberg Businessweek published a feature on Thomas J. Henry, highlighting his firm's "clear commitment to client satisfaction." Thomas J. Henry was also named the Best Attorney of San Antonio by the SA Current.

In 2018, Thomas J. Henry was named a Distinguished Lawyer by Lawyers of Distinction and was also recognized as one of the Best Personal Injury Attorneys in the nation by Newsweek.com. In 2017, Thomas J. Henry achieved one of the 10 largest verdicts recorded in Texas for the year (awarded to Thomas J. Henry by Texas Lawyer, an ALM company) as well as the #1 Texas Car Accident, Bus Accident, and Negligent Supervision Verdicts for the year (awarded to Thomas J. Henry by TopVerdict.com).

Other recent results include:

$1.25 Billion for Sexual Assault Resulting in Injury to a Minor

$50 Million for a Trucking Accident Resulting in Wrongful Death (Expenses: $1,126,381 | Attorney's Fees: $21,000,000 | Net to Client: $27,000,000 )

$35 Million for a Trucking Accident Resulting in Wrongful Death (Expenses: $100,000.00 | Attorney's Fees: $12,750,000.00 | Net to Client: $22,150,000.00 )

$30.2 Million for an Accident Involving a Recalled Vehicle Resulting in Spinal Cord and Back Injuries (Expenses: $39,576.15 | Attorney's Fees: $10,060,980.00 | Net to Client: $20,121,960.57 )

$12.7 Million for a Medical Malpractice Resulting in Spinal Cord and Back Injuries (Expenses: $300.000.00 | Attorney's Fees: $2,000,000.00 | Net to Client: $10.4 Million - Purchase of Lifetime Annuity)

$10.9 Million for Medical Malpractice Resulting in Spinal Cord and Back Injuries (Expenses: $300,000.00 | Attorney's Fees: $3,200,000.00 | Net to Client: $4,029,762.00 Purchase of Lifetime Annuity)

$10 Million for a Company Vehicle Accident Resulting in Spinal Cord and Back Injuries (Expenses: $125,000.00 | Attorney's Fees: $4,250,000.00 | Net to Client: $5,625,000.00 )

In 2016, Forbes Magazine named Thomas J. Henry a "Texas Leader in Law," noting his ability to secure large financial awards, a positive reputation among professional peers, and a dedication to philanthropy at the local, national, and global levels.

Thomas J. Henry is also a lifetime member of both the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum and of Rue Ratings' "Best Attorneys of America."

Outside of the courtroom, the firm is known for its many philanthropic endeavors and generous contributions to local and global communities.

The firm has an active philanthropy program that supports causes related to poverty, veterans, national disaster relief, education, animals, and the arts.

