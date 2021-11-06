Job Creators Network Calls for Nationwide Suspension of OSHA Mandate Following Today's Favorable Ruling

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a three judge panel at the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked OSHA's vaccine mandate saying petitioners "give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate."

Alfredo Ortiz , President and CEO of Job Creators Network, released the following statement:

"We applaud the court's swift action on issuing the stay in the 5th Circuit but it is paramount that all businesses, regardless of location, be able to breathe at least a temporary sigh of relief. For that reason, we filed with the 8th Circuit this afternoon asking to enforce the suspension of the mandate nationwide. President Biden is completely out of touch with reality and is under the misguided impression that this unconstitutional mandate will not have a detrimental impact on the small business community. We know better and we will continue to fight until it is completely eliminated."

