Invisible Fence® Brand Expands Direct Service in Cincinnati Parent Company, Radio Systems Corporation®, acquires Invisible Fence of Cincinnati dealership in an expansion effort to support more pet owners

CINCINNATI, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisible Fence® Brand , pioneer of the pet containment industry, is growing their service area in Ohio for the fourth time this year as they acquired Invisible Fence of Cincinnati. Invisible Fence previously acquired dealerships in the Canton, Cleveland, and Columbus areas.

Invisible Fence of Cincinnati will be based in Cincinnati, OH and act as a full-service dealership of genuine Invisible Fence products and services. Invisible Fence of Cincinnati will continue to serve over 30,000 satisfied customers in Hamilton, Butler, Warren, Clermont, Clinton, Highland, Adams & Brown counties.

"Since 1994, Invisible Fence of Cincinnati has been committed to improving the way Cincinnati pet owners live with their four-legged family members. We're confident that this team will help us with our mission to keep dogs and cats safe at home." said Ed Hoyt, Senior Director of Invisible Fence.

Acquiring Invisible Fence of Cincinnati is the company's 16th acquisition of the year. Radio Systems Corporation just recently acquired Invisible Fence of Columbus East and Invisible Fence of Dayton and Columbus and now has over 240 authorized dealers. Invisible Fence has the largest support network for pet containment in the US and Canada.

"We're excited for the opportunity to directly serve pet owners in the Cincinnati area while continuing to provide the innovative solutions and same high-level of attention customers have come to expect." said Hoyt.

Invisible Fence offers the exclusive Boundary Plus® System, the most premier dog fence on the market, including professional installation and Perfect Start™ Plus Training. Highly recommended by veterinarians, dog trainers, animal behaviorists and other pet experts, Invisible Fence offers pet fences that can be customized for clients' unique needs.

With this acquisition, Invisible Fence will continue to support and be involved in the local community. Local animal shelter donations, adoption events and the Project Breathe™ Program are among some of the ways Invisible Fence will continue to contribute to local pet welfare.

For additional information or questions, customers can call 1-800-578-3647, visit InvisibleFence.com , and follow Invisible Fence of Cincinnati on Facebook.

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, making it their mission to provide safe boundaries inside and outside of the home. The Radio Systems Corporation® owned brand predominantly sells pet containment, avoidance and access solutions across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to offering award-winning products like Boundary Plus® Technology, Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions that have protected more than three million pets to date. Invisible Fence also founded the Project Breathe™ Program in 2006, donating more than 33,000 pet oxygen masks to fire departments and first responders. For more information on Invisible Fence or to find a local dealer, visit InvisibleFence.com or follow the company on Facebook.

