GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for October 2021

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of October 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.
Highlights:
- In the domestic market, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights increased 13.9% and supply (ASK) increased by 5.3%. GOL's domestic load factor was 84.3% in October, a 6,4 p.p higher in comparison to October 2020. GOL transported 1.9 million passengers during the month, a 23.5% increase over October 2020.
- GOL did not operate regular international flights during the month.
October/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:
Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)
Accumulated Traffic Figures(¹)
LTM Traffic Figures (¹)
Operating data *
Oct/21
Oct/20
% Var.
10M21
10M20
% Var.
LTM21
LTM20
% Var.
Total GOL
Departures
13,003
11,258
15.5%
101,815
98,698
3.2%
127,645
145,149
-12.1%
Seats (thousand)
2,267
1,983
14.3%
17,919
16,998
5.4%
22,460
25,245
-11.0%
ASK (million)
2,439
2,317
5.3%
20,755
19,760
5.0%
26,137
28,805
-9.3%
RPK (million)
2,056
1,805
13.9%
17,010
15,689
8.4%
21,447
23,055
-7.0%
Load factor
84.3%
77.9%
6.4 p.p
82.0%
79.4%
2.6 p.p
82.1%
80.0%
2.0 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
1,875
1,519
23.4%
14,283
13,096
9.1%
17,963
19,669
-8.7%
Domestic GOL
Departures
13,003
11,258
15.5%
101,815
94,306
8.0%
127,645
138,058
-7.5%
Seats (thousand)
2,267
1,983
14.3%
17,919
16,247
10.3%
22,460
24,032
-6.5%
ASK (million)
2,439
2,317
5.3%
20,755
17,976
15.5%
26,137
25,948
0.7%
RPK (million)
2,056
1,805
13.9%
17,010
14,399
18.1%
21,447
20,971
2.3%
Load factor
84.3%
77.9%
6.4 p.p
82.0%
80.1%
1.9 p.p
82.1%
80.8%
1.2 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
1,875
1,519
23.4%
14,283
12,602
13.3%
17,963
18,844
-4.7%
International GOL
Departures
0
0
N.A
0
4,392
N.A
0
7,091
N.A
Seats (thousand)
0
0
N.A
0
751
N.A
0
1,214
N.A
ASK (million)
0
0
N.A
0
1,784
N.A
0
2,857
N.A
RPK (million)
0
0
N.A
0
1,290
N.A
0
2,084
N.A
Load factor
0
0
N.A
0
72.3%
N.A
0
72.9%
N.A
Pax on board (thousand)
0
0
N.A
0
494
N.A
0
825
N.A
On-time Departures
94.2%
96.9%
-2.8 p.p
96.0%
94.3%
1.8 p.p
95.2%
93.4%
1.8 p.p
Flight Completion
98.7%
98.9%
-0.1 p.p
98.9%
97.3%
1.7 p.p
98.8%
97.1%
1.7 p.p
Cargo Ton (thousand)
4.2
3.4
22.8%
33.0
33.3
-0.9%
40.7
51.7
-21.3%
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ri.
