Bambuser issues Warrants in directed issue

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INSIDER INFORMATION: Bambuser will issue 4,522,200 warrants (the "Warrants") to Accelerator Investments LLC ("Accelerator Investments"), each carrying the right to subscribe for one (1) share in Bambuser, corresponding to 2% of Bambuser's total issued shares in the aggregate as of 19 July 2021, on a fully diluted basis ("the Consideration Shares").

Bambuser has agreed to issue 4,522,200 Warrants to Accelerator Investments LLC, each carrying the right to subscribe for one (1) Consideration Share in Bambuser, corresponding to 2% of Bambuser's total issued shares in the aggregate as of 19 July 2021, on a fully diluted basis. The Warrants are issued in connection with Bambuser's participation in the 2021 Disney Accelerator program.

Accelerator Investments shall have the right to exercise the Warrants no later than 31 December 2022.

The Consideration Shares shall, in the event of Accelerator Investment's exercise of the Warrants, be issued at a subscription price corresponding to the volume-weighted average price of Bambuser's shares as quoted on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the 30 trading days preceding 19 July 2021 (not including 19 July 2021, rounded off upwards, with two decimals, to the nearest even figure).

Responsible persons

This information is information that Bambuser is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Financial Instruments Trading Act 596/2014. The information in this press release has been made public by the responsible person below for publication at the time specified by Bambuser's news agency by publication of this press release. Contact person set out below can be contacted for further information.

Contact information

Maryam Ghahremani, CEO | +46 8 400 160 02 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser

Bambuser's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Erik Penser Bank AB, +46 8 463 83 00, certifiedadviser@penser.se.

About Bambuser

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15749/3448337/1492248.pdf Bambuser issues Warrants in directed issue

View original content:

SOURCE Bambuser