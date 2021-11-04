- RetailMeNot's third annual Cash Back Day is an exclusive online shopping event, allowing shoppers to score up to 20% cash back at top retailers like Amazon, Nike and Macy's

Shop Early and Save for the Holidays with Cash Back Day 2021, Featuring Deals from Over a Thousand Retailers for the Next 48 Hours - RetailMeNot's third annual Cash Back Day is an exclusive online shopping event, allowing shoppers to score up to 20% cash back at top retailers like Amazon, Nike and Macy's

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RetailMeNot, a Ziff Davis business, kicks off its third annual Cash Back Day . Now through 11:59pm PT on November 5th, shoppers can earn money back on purchases made at over 1,000 retailers including Amazon, Nike, Macy's, UGG, Expedia and many more offering up to 20% cash back. Last year, Cash Back Day shoppers earned an average of $18 back per purchase, and to date RetailMeNot has paid shoppers nearly $1 million for Cash Back Day alone.

RMN Cash Back Day

RetailMeNot launched Cash Back Day in 2019 as an official national retail holiday, helping consumers get a head start, and exclusive discounts, on their holiday shopping. After extending the holiday to two days in 2020, this year brings even more excitement and opportunity for great deals, with its most compelling cash back offers to date, with up to 5X cash back at more than 1,000 retailers. Also new this year, shoppers who download the RetailMeNot Deal Finder browser extension will receive access to exclusive cash back offers only available through Deal Finder. Shoppers can also download the RetailMeNot app to access cash back offers and instant savings easily on their mobile device.

Taking advantage of cash back offers on RetailMeNot is simple. Log in or create an account at RetailMeNot, choose and activate a cash back offer for where you want to shop online, make the purchase on the retailer's site as normal and the rewards are deposited into your RetailMeNot account. Then, redeem your rewards via Venmo or Paypal. Shoppers will receive their cash back reward in 45 days, getting money back in their pockets just in time for any last minute holiday purchases.

"With another unprecedented holiday season upon us, RetailMeNot wants to encourage shoppers to get a head start to avoid potential shipping delays and inventory shortages," said Kristin McGrath, shopping expert for RetailMeNot. "Cash Back Day is the perfect opportunity to get items crossed off your list all while earning up to 20% cash back at favorite retailers."

Hundreds of Cash Back offers are available starting now, while offers last, including:

Academy - 6% Cash Back

American Eagle - 15% Cash Back

Aldo - 14% Cash Back

AliExpress - 6% Cash Back

Amazon - 12% Cash Back on Echo, Kindle, Fire TV, Fire Tablet

Athleta - 16% Cash Back

bareMinerals - 20% Cash Back

Bass Pro Shops - 15% Cash Back

Bloomingdale's - 10% Cash Back

Cabela's - 15% Cash Back

Carters - 4% Cash Back No Minimum, 10% Back on $100+, 15% Back on $150+

ColourPop Cosmetics - 20% Cash Back

CVS - 15% Cash Back

Fenty Beauty - 15% Cash Back

Finish Line - 20% Cash Back

Fossil - 12% Cash Back

GNC - 16% Cash Back

Hoka One One - 20% Cash Back

Hotwire - 10% Cash Back on Hot Rate Hotel and Car Bookings

Instacart - 20% Cash Back

IT Cosmetics - 20% Cash Back

J.Crew - 16% Cash Back

Kate Spade - 10% Cash Back

KiwiCo - 20% Cash Back

Lenovo - 10% Cash Back

Macy's - 15% Cash Back

Nasty Gal - 20% Cash Back

Nike - 10% Cash Back

Office Depot - 6% Cash Back

Old Navy - 15% Cash Back

Rebecca Minkoff - 20% Cash Back

Saks Fifth Avenue - 12% Cash Back

Shutterfly - 10% Cash Back

Snapfish - 20% Cash Back

Tarte Cosmetics - 20% Cash Back

TOMS - 20% Cash Back

UGG - 20% Cash Back

Urban Outfitters - 20% Cash Back

Vistaprint - 20% Cash Back

Vitacost - 16% Cash Back

VRBO - 4% Cash Back

Visit cashbackday.com to view the complete list of Cash Back Day offers, and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for more updates throughout the event.

About RetailMeNot:

RetailMeNot is a leading savings destination bringing people and the things they love together through savings with retailers, brands and restaurants. RetailMeNot makes everyday life more affordable through online and in-store coupon codes, cash back offers, and the RetailMeNot Deal Finder™ browser extension. To learn more, visit www.retailmenot.com/corp or follow @RetailMeNot on social media.

About Ziff Davis:

Ziff Davis (Nasdaq: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com .

Press Contact:

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

retailmenot@alisonbrodmc.com

212-230-1800

Cash Back Day Logo (PRNewsfoto/RetailMeNot)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RetailMeNot, Inc.