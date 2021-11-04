RoC® Skincare Declares November 7th First-Ever National Retinol Day

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to celebrate one of the most efficacious skincare ingredients available, RoC® Skincare, the founder of stabilized retinol, announces the proclamation of the first-ever National Retinol Day on November 7th. As people around the country turn their clocks back for daylight savings, RoC® is reflecting on the powerhouse ingredient that helps turn back the clock on fine lines and wrinkles.

RoC Skincare Celebrates First-Ever National Retinol Day

Retinol, the ingredient widely regarded as the gold standard in the skincare industry, helps diminish signs of aging including fine lines, wrinkles, sagging skin and uneven tone. November 7th now marks an annual celebration of this beloved ingredient, which RoC® helped optimize and make easily available to consumers.

"As the first brand to stabilize retinol 25 years ago, the RoC®️ team celebrates this ingredient each and every day. Since then, we've conducted over 100 clinical studies and have published over 35 patents on our retinol technology," says Fernando Acosta, CEO of RoC®️ Skincare. "After years of research and innovation, we thought it was time to formalize a day of recognition to share our passion and enthusiasm for retinol with others."

In honor of the decree, New York City-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner will be co-hosting an Instagram Live "Ask Me Anything" on November 7th to answer questions about the ingredient in real-time. Additionally, RoC® and numerous brand partners will provide education on retinol and host product giveaways on Instagram. Tune in by following @rocskincare and #nationalretinolday.

Visit RoCSkincare.com this week to save 25% on all retinol product purchases and request free product samples.

ABOUT ROC SKINCARE

RoC® has been revolutionizing skincare since 1957 when Dr. Jean-Charles Lissarrague, a French pharmacist at the Rogé Cavaillès pharmacy, created the first hypoallergenic skincare formulations. This was the first of many collaborations with dermatologists to provide them with safe and effective products for their patients. For more than 60 years, that has been the foundational philosophy at RoC®, inspiring a history of firsts: The first broad spectrum UV protection to proactively prevent signs of aging and the first to discover a method for stabilizing Retinol. By combining retinol with antioxidants and using innovative packaging, RoC® made it possible to deliver Retinol's anti-aging benefits safely and effectively for daily use. Today, retinol is still one of the greatest anti-aging discoveries in the history of skincare.

RoC Skincare

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RoC Skincare