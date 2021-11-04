WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP: MTG USA AND REFA DATA BREACH INVESTIGATION ALERT

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, is investigating claims on behalf of customers of MTG USA and ReFa (www.refausa.com) whose information may be have stolen in a recent data breach. MTG and ReFa are notifying customers that their personal information, including names and credit and debit card information may have been stolen as part of a recent hack.

(PRNewsfoto/Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman )

If you shopped at refausa.com between June 25, 2020 and June 15, 2021, and have experienced fraudulent charges, it is possible that your payment card information was compromised and has been offered for sale on the dark web.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO FILL OUT THE CONTACT FORM

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of consumer rights litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at gstone@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Carl Malmstrom, Esq.

Email: gstone@whafh.com or malmstrom@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP