Launching A New Experience For Family Offices

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotlight Family Office Group (SFOG) is a collaborative global platform serving the family office and partnering communities. Their mission is to integrate the fragmented ecosystem within the family office sphere and create a centralized hub for communication, connection, and opportunity. Family offices, asset managers, firms seeking capital, qualified and accredited investors, service professionals, thought leaders, philanthropic organizations, and luxury brand providers can now connect through SFOG to forge new relationships and generate increased exposure.

Spotlight Family Office Group

SFOG has created multiple pathways for engagement: Spotlight Webinars, Spotlight Events, Spotlight Councils, Spotlight Allies, and Spotlight ShareLight.

Spotlight Webinars and Events alongside of one-on-one introductions help promote connectivity while providing access to quality deal flow. SFOG developed Spotlight Councils to help their clients navigate complex and diverse industries. Each council's board of directors is comprised of selected thought leaders and industry-specific experts. SFOG's vetted client base can join these councils as they meet to educate, discuss, and explore opportunities within varied sectors. SFOG's relationships with best-in-class professionals will be made available to its community through Spotlight Allies, which highlights the kind of quality consultants and service providers that family offices currently seek. Spotlight ShareLight features well-appointed philanthropic endeavors, allowing their clients to parse through the myriad of choices within the charitable giving space.

For more information, please call on Spotlight Family Office Group at (561)279-6465 or e-mail at Info@SpotlightFamilyOffice.com, or visit the website at www.SpotlightFamilyOffice.com.

