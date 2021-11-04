Chipotle Sets Science Based Climate Goals To Reduce Its Carbon Emissions 50% By 2030

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it has set science-based targets with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to reduce absolute Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50% by 2030 from a 2019 base year. The approved targets have been classified by SBTi as being in line with a long-term global temperature increasing trajectory of 1.5°C. Cross-functional stakeholders and third-party experts are actively developing the path forward for achieving and monitoring the company's science-based targets.

Chipotle sets science-based targets to reduce absolute Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50% by 2030

"We are passionate about Cultivating a Better World and as a company with nearly 3,000 restaurants and approximately 95,000 employees, we have a responsibility to drive meaningful change," said Laurie Schalow, Chief Corporate Affairs & Food Safety Officer. "We are committed to continuous improvement and will actively do our part to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and protect the planet."

To achieve these targets, Chipotle identified the four most carbon intensive functions of its business to reduce emissions:

Restaurants: With a long-term goal of having 6,000 restaurants in North America , the brand is continuing to identify more sustainable design and development. An ongoing pilot program explores scalable construction diversion to reclaim and recycle building materials for use in future remodels and buildouts. Chipotle also aims to reduce emissions through smart Energy Management Systems (EMS) at its restaurants and partner with like-minded tenants to find efficiencies. The brand is also exploring purchasing renewable energy and integrating more efficient restaurant equipment.

Transportation and Warehousing: Chipotle will leverage partners and innovation to reduce emissions associated with the transportation and warehousing of its ingredients and products. Additionally, with Chipotle's digital business increasing, the company will identify emissions reduction strategies for third-party and white label delivery.

Food Supply Chain: In pursuit of its Food with Integrity ethos, Chipotle will explore protein and animal management solutions and promote carbon-reducing practices for produce and other products within the supply chain.

Waste and Packaging: The brand will pursue closed-loop packaging solutions and leverage new market innovations to reduce its end-of-life impact. To further optimize responsible waste management, Chipotle is utilizing data to reduce overall waste, increase landfill diversion programs, and enhance food waste solutions.

ESG Goals

Earlier this year, Chipotle announced a new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) metric that ties a portion of annual incentive executive compensation to ESG goals. The objectives, which are categorized by Food & Animals, People, and the Environment, will hold Chipotle's executive leadership team responsible to make business decisions that Cultivate a Better World. Sharing Chipotle's Scope 3 emissions fulfills one of the brand's goals, which was originally announced for 2025 and later accelerated to 2021. Today, the company announced its 2019 Scope 3 GHG emissions were 1,419,298 MT CO2e.

Real Foodprint

In 2020, Chipotle partnered with HowGood, an industry-leading agency with the world's largest sustainability database to further its transparency efforts and better understand the carbon footprint associated with its menu items. Chipotle launched Real Foodprint on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com, which compares average values for each of its real ingredients to their conventional counterparts against five key metrics: Less Carbon in the Atmosphere, Gallons of Water Saver, Improved Soil Health, Organic Land Supported, and Antibiotics Avoided. The brand later introduced a cumulative extension of its Real Foodprint feature that allows guests to view the cumulative potential impact of all their Chipotle orders, as compared to orders using conventional ingredients, in one comprehensive dashboard on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is Cultivating a Better World by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had nearly 2,900 restaurants as of September 30, 2021, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2021 lists for Forbes' America's Best Employers and Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With nearly 95,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM .

Chipotle Mexican Grill Logo (PRNewsfoto/Chipotle Mexican Grill)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill