Jackson Hewitt Tax Services® Aims to Hire 25,000 At Hiring Events Nationwide

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jackson Hewitt Tax Services® announced that it and its independently owned and operated franchisees aim to hire up to 25,000 employees at nearly 6,000 locations nationwide.* The announcement comes ahead of the company's annual National Hiring Weeks, which will take place the weeks of November 8 and December 6, 2021, which are job fairs open to the public with on-site interviews and offers extended to qualified candidates.

To find a position, job seekers should visit www.jacksonhewitt.com/careers/tax-pro-careers/ to inquire.

A variety of rewarding career opportunities will be available nationwide and vary by each location, including full- and part-time positions in tax preparation, client support, and customer service agents. Jackson Hewitt continues to provide rewarding career opportunities as it fulfills its broader mission to better serve local communities by helping people get the largest refund they deserve.

"We're searching for people across the nation in an array of positions who want to help their neighbors in their own communities – the hardest working Americans – discover a personalized tax solution during challenging tax times, because at Jackson Hewitt we strive to look beyond the tax documents and understand the families behind them and do our best to get back everything they deserve," Greg Macfarlane, CEO and President of Jackson Hewitt Tax Services.

Jackson Hewitt makes starting a career in tax preparation easy through a variety of entry-level income tax courses where future tax preparers can learn a variety of skills in the Jackson Hewitt Fundamentals of Tax Preparation Course. The course provides students an understanding of several tax topics, including what filing information is needed and IRS and state requirements, filing basics, an in-depth knowledge of key tax credits and deductions, and more.

For enrolled agents and experienced tax preparers, Jackson Hewitt also offers intermediate and advanced courses for the opportunity to earn continuing education credits. Jackson Hewitt's extensive training courses are taught by some of the industry's leading tax professionals to ensure Tax Pros are prepared to assist clients when it comes time to file a tax return.

Those interested in learning how to prepare taxes and determine if tax preparation as a Jackson Hewitt Tax Pro is the right career path for them can choose to take the Jackson Hewitt Fundamentals of Tax Preparation Course**. Course graduates will receive a certificate of completion and may earn IRS continuing education credit.*** Courses are offered in-person, virtually, or online to accommodate all schedules.****

"I've worked for Jackson Hewitt for 23 years and I feel like I have a rewarding career that serves a purpose for the community and has a meaningful vision; it's not just a job," said Terry Hansen, a Jackson Hewitt Tax Pro in Texas. "I love helping my life-long clients get the best refund they are owed, working with the IRS on their behalf, and helping them understand the complicated tax laws. I get real satisfaction out of the training and continued education Jackson Hewitt provides everyone."

Both candidates with tax preparation experience and those looking to start a new career should visit www.jacksonhewitt.com/careers/tax-pro-careers/ or find a nearby office. To learn more or enroll in tax education training, visit jacksonhewitt.com/tax-preparation-classes.

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead and stands behind its work with its Maximum Refund Guarantee and Lifetime Accuracy Guarantee® (restrictions apply, see Jackson Hewitt's website for more details). Clients can choose to file at one of Jackson Hewitt's nearly 6,000 franchised and company-owned locations, including 3,000 in Walmart stores and online, making it easy and convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, and offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit www.jacksonhewitt.com or call 1 (800) 234-1040.

*Most Jackson Hewitt locations are owned and operated by independent franchisees who are independent employers that set their own employment policies and practices. Franchisees are the exclusive employer of their employees and as such are solely responsible for all employment related matters and decisions in their locations. Jackson Hewitt does not control the independent franchisees' employment policies and practices and does not employ those working at franchised locations. Jackson Hewitt and its franchisees are equal opportunity employers committed to maintaining a diverse and inclusive workforce. Most offices are independently owned and operated.

**Enrollment in, or completion of, the Jackson Hewitt Fundamentals of Tax Preparation Course is neither an offer nor a guarantee of employment. Additional training, experience, or skills may be required.

***Jackson Hewitt is an IRS-approved continuing education provider.

****May require on-site attendance and is not available in all states.

