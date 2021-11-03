Branch Manager Elliott Bresler continues to recruit mortgage professionals along the East Coast as the leading mortgage lender expands its presence nationwide

Embrace Home Loans Adds Three Senior Loan Officers to Rockville, MD Branch Branch Manager Elliott Bresler continues to recruit mortgage professionals along the East Coast as the leading mortgage lender expands its presence nationwide

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Home Loans , a top-ranked national mortgage lender, announced that Barry Filderman, Masoud Hosseini and Bill Bray have joined its Rockville, Maryland branch as senior loan officers. Branch Manager Elliott Bresler recruited the three mortgage veterans and plans to add more staff to continue building business in the Eastern U.S. Embrace Home Loans originates loans in all 50 states.

Embrace Home Loans logo (PRNewsfoto/Embrace Home Loans)

Filderman, who has 40 years of mortgage banking experience, specializes in first-time homebuyers and is experienced with all types of mortgage products, including conventional, VA, FHA, USDA and jumbo loans.

Hosseini has more than 20 years of mortgage origination experience, including jumbo lending and loan programs for medical professionals. He comes to Embrace from one of the nation's largest banks, where he was a senior loan advisor.

Bray has 20 years' experience in the mortgage industry and is well-versed in all mortgage programs and products, including jumbo loans. He previously served as a senior loan officer at one of the country's largest banks.

"The exceptional customer service is what attracted me to Embrace," Filderman said. "Embrace is well-known for its quick attention to borrower needs and for treating every customer with the utmost care. Plus, the operations team here is terrific. They really care about seeing loans closed on time."

"I was drawn to Embrace by its excellent customer reviews and the variety of mortgage loan products it offers. I'm delighted to join the Rockville branch," said Bray.

Hosseini added: "There's great camaraderie at Embrace. Employees are treated well and are very happy, which I believe passes along to the way loan officers work with borrowers."

Rockville Branch Manager Elliott Bresler, who previously worked for Embrace and returned to the company earlier this year said: "I am very excited to have Barry, Bill and Masoud join our team. I came back to Embrace due to its strong leadership and, of course, its legendary customer service. Also, we have the ability to offer borrowers a wide range of loan products with better pricing than is typically seen in the mortgage industry. I'm looking forward to adding more talented mortgage professionals to the Rockville branch."

Embrace originated $6.4 billion in mortgage loans in 2020, which was a company record and a 70% increase from 2019. The company is on track to double its retail production in 2021 and increase business in its consumer-direct and financial institutions group divisions, with a focus on purchase loans.

A Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA and VA lender, Embrace also originates non-conforming loans, including jumbo and other unconventional loans. The company processes, underwrites, funds and closes all loans in-house. Embrace has been recognized with multiple workplace awards in recent years and is known for fostering a supportive, family-like work culture and for encouraging its employees' charitable endeavors.

To learn more joining Embrace, visit the company's careers page.

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in 50 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and by Inc. The company has also been recognized twelve times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com .

PRESS CONTACTS:

Henry Drennan

Strategic Vantage Marketing and Public Relations

(615) 497-8358

HenryDrennan@StrategicVantage.com

Mary McGarity

Strategic Vantage Marketing and Public Relations

(203)260-5476

MaryMcGarity@StrategicVantage.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Embrace Home Loans