Verra Mobility Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MESA, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today the financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

"Our team delivered strong results for the third quarter with a total revenue of $162.1 million and significant profit growth in both of our business segments," said David Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of Verra Mobility. "With rental car travel and the use of cashless tolling growing steadily, our Commercial Services segment achieved a 75% increase in revenue year-over-year. Our Government Solutions segment saw 61% revenue growth from increases in both service revenue and product sales year-over-year. Additionally, we made great progress this quarter with the integration of Redflex, and expect to continue achieving synergies. Redflex's automated safety technology and intelligent transportation solutions have strengthened our Government Solutions portfolio and expanded our customer base globally."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $162.1 million , an increase of 67% compared to $96.9 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase was attributable to service revenue resulting from improved travel demand that positively impacted the rental car industry in our Commercial Services segment, and growth in both speed and red-light programs from the inclusion of Redflex operations in our Government Solutions segment.

Net income : Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $27.3 million , or $0.14 per share based on 165.4 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Net income for the comparable 2020 period was $11.1 million , or $0.07 per share, based on 162.6 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS) : Adjusted EPS for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.27 per share compared to $0.17 per share for the third quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $82.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $53.5 million for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 51% of total revenue for 2021 and 55% for 2020.

The Company reports its results of operations based on two operating segments:

Commercial Services delivers market-leading automated toll and violations management and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Government Solutions delivers market-leading automated safety solutions to municipalities, school districts and government agencies, including services and technology that enable photo enforcement related to speed, red-light, school bus, and city bus lane management.

Third Quarter 2021 Segment Detail

The Commercial Services segment generated total revenue of $77.3 million , a 75% increase compared to $44.2 million in the same period in 2020. Segment profit was $51.3 million , a 66% increase from $30.8 million in the prior year. The significant increases in revenue and profit resulted from improved travel demand that positively impacted the rental car industry. The segment profit margin was 66% for 2021 and 70% for the same period in 2020.

The Government Solutions segment generated total revenue of $84.8 million , a 61% increase compared to $52.8 million in the same period in 2020. The increase was due to growth in service revenue and product sales from the inclusion of Redflex operations with no comparable amounts in the prior year. The segment profit was $30.0 million , a 32% increase from $22.7 million in the prior year. The segment profit margin was 35% for 2021 and 43% for 2020.

Year-To-Date 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue for year-to-date 2021 was $380.6 million , an increase of 30% compared to $293.4 million for year-to-date 2020. Redflex contributed $22.8 million to the revenue growth, and the remaining increase was due to service revenue resulting from improved travel demand that positively impacted the rental car industry in our Commercial Services segment, and growth in both speed and red-light programs in our Government Solutions segment.

Net income : Net income for year-to-date 2021 was $22.4 million , or $0.14 per share, based on 164.8 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Net income for the comparable 2020 period was $9.5 million , or $0.06 per share, based on 162.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $191.0 million for year-to-date 2021, compared to $136.0 for year-to-date 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 50% of total revenue for year-to-date 2021 and 46% for 2020.

Liquidity: As of September 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $128.2 million and we generated $129.3 million in cash flows from operations for 2021. As of September 30, 2021, we had total debt of $999.7 million, net of cash on hand, our net debt was $871.4 million, and a $62.2 million availability to borrow on the revolver that is undrawn.

Restatement of Previously Reported Financial Information

We restated our consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 and for the years ended December 31, 2020, 2019, and 2018, including interim periods within the fiscal years 2020 and 2019. This was based on recent guidance by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 12, 2021 regarding the accounting for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies. As a result, this press release includes restated information for the affected prior periods which should be read in conjunction with the restated information in our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on May 17, 2021. The new accounting treatment for warrants impacts net income in prior periods but has no impact on revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, or total cash flows.

Redflex Acquisition: On June 17, 2021, we completed the acquisition of Redflex Holdings Limited, a public company limited by shares, incorporated in Australia and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange ("Redflex"). Redflex is a provider of intelligent traffic management products and services that are sold and managed in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Middle East regions. Redflex develops, manufactures, and operates a wide range of platform-based solutions, utilizing advanced sensor and image capture technologies that enable active management of state and local motorways.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem – one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. As a leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through integration and connectivity with hundreds of tolling and issuing authorities. Verra Mobility also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts mainly across North America operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.verramobility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which address the Company's expected future business and financial performance, and may contain words such as "goal," "target," "future," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "project," "may," "should," "will" or similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the benefits of the Company's strategic acquisitions, changes in the market for our products and services, expected operating results, such as revenue growth, expansion plans and opportunities, and earnings guidance related to 2021 financial and operational metrics. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of payment delays related to the outstanding receivables with the City of New York Department of Transportation ("NYCDOT") (2) the disruption to our business and results of operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; (3) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our revenues from key customers in the rental car industry and from photo enforcement programs; (4) customer concentration in our Commercial Services and Government Solutions segments; (5) decreases in the prevalence of automated photo enforcement or the use of tolling; (6) risks and uncertainties related to our government contracts, including but not limited to administrative hurdles, legislative changes, termination rights, audits and investigations; (7) decreased interest in outsourcing from our customers; (8) our ability to properly perform under our contracts and otherwise satisfy our customers; (9) our ability to compete in a highly competitive and rapidly evolving market; (10) our ability to keep up with technological developments and changing customer preferences; (11) the success of our new products and changes to existing products and services; (12) our ability to successfully integrate our recent or future acquisitions; (13) failures in or breaches of our networks or systems, including as a result of cyber-attacks; and (14) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Verra Mobility. The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of the Company, as of the date of this release, and Verra Mobility disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand the Company's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information in this press release. These financial measures are not recognized measures under GAAP and are not intended to be and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measurements to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measurements have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations.

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)





September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020

($ in thousands except per share data)







(As restated)

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 128,247



$ 120,259

Restricted cash



2,945





633

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for credit loss of $14.7 million and

$11.5 million at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)



174,463





168,783

Unbilled receivables



27,422





14,045

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



39,054





24,317

Total current assets



372,131





328,037

Installation and service parts, net



10,596





7,944

Property and equipment, net



95,786





70,284

Operating lease assets



32,960





29,787

Intangible assets, net



317,031





342,139

Goodwill



637,739





586,435

Other non-current assets



15,673





2,699

Total assets

$ 1,481,916



$ 1,367,325

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 48,632



$ 34,509

Accrued liabilities



53,663





15,636

Payable to related party pursuant to tax receivable agreement, current portion



5,202





4,791

Current portion of long-term debt



9,433





9,104

Total current liabilities



116,930





64,040

Long-term debt, net of current portion



965,362





832,941

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



31,570





27,986

Payable to related party pursuant to tax receivable agreement, net of current portion



64,329





67,869

Private placement warrant liabilities



35,933





30,866

Asset retirement obligation



10,708





6,409

Deferred tax liabilities, net



12,378





21,148

Other long-term liabilities



1,040





494

Total liabilities



1,238,250





1,051,753

Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders' equity











Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value



—





—

Common stock, $0.0001 par value



16





16

Common stock contingent consideration



36,575





36,575

Additional paid-in capital



311,003





373,620

Accumulated deficit



(100,482)





(94,850)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(3,446)





211

Total stockholders' equity



243,666





315,572

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,481,916



$ 1,367,325



VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

($ in thousands, except per share data)







(As restated)









(As restated)

Service revenue

$ 141,811



$ 82,980



$ 348,000



$ 245,292

Product sales



20,284





13,928





32,610





48,138

Total revenue



162,095





96,908





380,610





293,430

Cost of service revenue



1,412





907





3,624





3,139

Cost of product sales



9,391





7,088





15,562





24,838

Operating expenses



48,309





26,544





115,235





85,502

Selling, general and administrative expenses



31,580





17,511





86,252





64,218

Depreciation, amortization and (gain) loss on

disposal of assets, net



29,529





29,590





84,806





88,002

Total costs and expenses



120,221





81,640





305,479





265,699

Income from operations



41,874





15,268





75,131





27,731

Interest expense, net



11,637





9,578





32,481





31,568

Change in fair value of private placement warrants



(5,067)





(4,400)





5,067





(11,533)

Tax receivable agreement liability adjustment



—





—





1,661





4,446

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





—





5,334





—

Other income, net



(3,494)





(4,982)





(9,305)





(9,430)

Total other expenses



3,076





196





35,238





15,051

Income before income taxes



38,798





15,072





39,893





12,680

Income tax provision



11,492





3,986





17,510





3,176

Net income

$ 27,306



$ 11,086



$ 22,383



$ 9,504

Other comprehensive (loss) income:























Change in foreign currency translation adjustment



(3,818)





2,467





(3,657)





(1,408)

Total comprehensive income

$ 23,488



$ 13,553



$ 18,726



$ 8,096

Net income per share:























Basic

$ 0.17



$ 0.07



$ 0.14



$ 0.06

Diluted

$ 0.14



$ 0.07



$ 0.14



$ 0.06

Weighted average shares outstanding:























Basic



159,358





161,744





161,334





161,460

Diluted



165,431





162,568





164,808





161,995



VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021



2020

($ in thousands)







(As restated)

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net income

$ 22,383



$ 9,504

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



84,756





87,828

Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts



3,854





3,725

Change in fair value of private placement warrants



5,067





(11,533)

Tax receivable agreement liability adjustment



1,661





4,446

Loss on extinguishment of debt



5,334





—

Credit loss expense



6,716





10,628

Deferred income taxes



(8,677)





(3,920)

Stock-based compensation



10,184





9,192

Gain from third-party insurance proceeds



—





(1,400)

Other



238





1,075

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable, net



(5,442)





(58,913)

Unbilled receivables



(5,655)





3,866

Prepaid expenses and other assets



(5,014)





8,655

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



15,596





(15,134)

Other liabilities



(1,717)





(3,669)

Net cash provided by operating activities



129,284





44,350

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:











Acquisition of business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired



(107,004)





—

Purchases of installation and service parts and property and equipment



(15,633)





(18,317)

Cash proceeds from the sale of assets



225





67

Net cash used in investing activities



(122,412)





(18,250)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:











Borrowings of long-term debt



996,750





—

Repayment of long-term debt



(882,905)





(26,503)

Payment of debt issuance costs



(6,628)





(960)

Payment of debt extinguishment costs



(1,066)





—

Share repurchase and retirement



(100,000)





—

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



108





—

Payment of employee tax withholding related to RSUs vesting



(924)





(486)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



5,335





(27,949)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(1,907)





(874)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



10,300





(2,723)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period



120,892





132,430

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period

$ 131,192



$ 129,707



VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

($ in thousands)







(As restated)









(As restated)

Net income

$ 27,306



$ 11,086



$ 22,383



$ 9,504

Interest expense, net



11,637





9,578





32,481





31,568

Income tax provision



11,492





3,986





17,510





3,176

Depreciation and amortization



29,529





29,419





84,756





87,828

EBITDA



79,964





54,069





157,130





132,076

Transaction and other related expenses (i)



2,678





132





10,110





735

Transformation expenses (ii)



773





575





1,468





1,090

Change in fair value of private placement warrants (iii)



(5,067)





(4,400)





5,067





(11,533)

Tax receivable agreement liability adjustment (iv)



—





—





1,661





4,446

Loss on extinguishment of debt (v)



—





—





5,334





—

Stock-based compensation (vi)



3,703





3,153





10,184





9,192

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 82,051



$ 53,529



$ 190,954



$ 136,006







(i) Transaction and other related expenses incurred in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 primarily related to costs associated with our Redflex acquisition and other deal costs, and certain costs for the debt offering of senior unsecured notes and refinancing the first lien term loan in March 2021. Transaction and other related expenses incurred in 2020 related to costs associated with our Pagatelia acquisition and certain costs for refinancing our debt. (ii) Transformation expenses consist of severance and other employee separation costs related to exit activities initiated during each respective period. (iii) This consists of adjustments to the private placement warrants liability from the re-measurement to fair value at the end of each reporting period. (iv) We recorded $1.7 million and $4.4 million of charges for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The TRA liability adjustment in 2021 is arising from higher estimated state tax rates due to changes in statutory rates, whereas in 2020 it is arising from higher estimated state tax rates due to a change in apportionment. (v) The loss on extinguishment of debt for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 consists of a $4.0 million write-off of pre-existing deferred financing costs and $1.3 million of lender and third-party costs associated with the issuance of the new first lien term loan. (vi) Stock-based compensation represents the non-cash charge related to the issuance of awards under the Verra Mobility Corporation 2018 Equity Incentive Plan.

FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended September 30,

($ in thousands)

2021



2020

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 129,284



$ 44,350

Purchases of installation and service parts and property and equipment



(15,633)





(18,317)

Free cash flow

$ 113,651



$ 26,033



ADJUSTED EPS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

(In thousands, except per share data)







(As restated)









(As restated)

Net income

$ 27,306



$ 11,086



$ 22,383



$ 9,504

Amortization of intangibles



22,896





23,559





66,858





70,619

Transaction and other related expenses



2,678





132





10,110





735

Transformation expenses



773





575





1,468





1,090

Change in fair value of private placement warrants



(5,067)





(4,400)





5,067





(11,533)

Tax receivable agreement liability adjustment



—





—





1,661





4,446

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





—





5,334





—

Stock-based compensation



3,703





3,153





10,184





9,192

Total adjustments before income tax effect



24,983





23,019





100,682





74,549

Income tax effect on adjustments



(7,400)





(6,088)





(44,192)





(18,673)

Total adjustments after income tax effect



17,583





16,931





56,490





55,876

Adjusted Net Income

$ 44,889



$ 28,017



$ 78,873



$ 65,380



























Adjusted EPS

$ 0.27



$ 0.17



$ 0.48



$ 0.40

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



165,431





162,568





164,808





161,995



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We define EBITDA as net income adjusted to exclude interest expense, net, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes certain non-cash expenses and other transactions that management believes are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as defined, exclude some but not all items that affect our cash flow from operating activities. As a result, they may not be comparable to similarly titled performance measures presented by other companies.

We use these metrics to measure our performance from period to period both at the consolidated level as well as within our operating segments, to evaluate and fund incentive compensation programs and to compare our results to those of our competitors. In addition to Adjusted EBITDA being a significant measure of performance for management purposes, we also believe that this presentation provides useful information to investors regarding financial and business trends related to our results of operations and that when non-GAAP financial information is viewed with GAAP financial information, investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of our ongoing operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have certain limitations as analytical tools and should not be used as substitutes for net income, cash flows from operations, or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Free Cash Flow

We define "Free Cash Flow" as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Adjusted Net Income

We define "Adjusted Net Income" as net income adjusted to exclude amortization of intangibles and certain non-cash or non-recurring expenses.

Adjusted EPS

We define "Adjusted EPS" as Adjusted Net Income divided by the diluted weighted average shares for the period.

