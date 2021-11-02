Guitar Center Enlists High-Profile Musicians to Launch Its "Music Unites Us" Campaign This Holiday Season

Guitar Center kicks off its 2021 Holiday campaign with GRAMMY® Award nominee Yola, followed by inspirational videos from other artists throughout the season.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guitar Center, the world's largest musical instrument retailer, has enlisted the support of leading artists from all genres of the music community to launch its new inspirational "Music Unites Us" holiday campaign. Featuring a series of 10 artist videos, the campaign spotlights the likes of Anthony Ramos, Yola, The Linda Lindas, St. Vincent, CB30, Andrew Watt, Take a Daytrip and more, sharing their perspectives and experiences on the unifying power of music.

GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer and songwriter Yola performs for Guitar Center's 'Music Unites Us' holiday campaign. Photo by Ford Fairchild for Guitar Center

Each artist's commercial spot and long-form video will explore their stories and the topic of how and why music unites us. For some, it's the energy and the thrill of performing live in front of a crowd, and for many it's about forming life-long relationships and memories. For so many of the artists featured, music is best when it involves collaboration, and recording together with other musicians allows them to create their best work and see their creative visions come to life.

The first artist in the series is four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer and songwriter Yola, who shares her journey to find herself and how music serves as a path for people to express their true identities: "It gives us an avenue to celebrate and to show who we are. That's what I love about music – the way it brings people together as their authentic selves."

The "Starlight" singer has not only found her footing in the industry— her latest single "Diamond Studded Shoes" topped the Americana charts for multiple consecutive weeks— but she has also found a creative and supportive community that has allowed her to shine. From friends encouraging her to overcome her fear of not being good enough to play the guitar, to collaborators that allowed her unfiltered artistry to come through on her latest album, Yola's story is all about creating meaningful connections through music. Watch a highlight from Yola's Guitar Center video HERE.

"Music has the power to build communities, heal relationships and evoke emotions that connect generations. As people across the country come together this holiday season, Guitar Center hopes that this campaign will remind them how music can unite us," said Jeannine D'Addario, SVP, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Guitar Center. "We're proud to share these artist stories and hope their musical journeys inspire people to use music to create lasting memories."

Additionally, during the retailer's holiday sale, musicians will find Guitar Center exclusive offerings from top manufacturers such as Fender, Gibson, Taylor, Martin, Ludwig, Numark, Akai, Simmons, Harbinger and more. The hottest gear sits alongside great deals on vintage and used gear and the full power of Guitar Center's multi-channel "endless aisle," which gives customers the ability to combine in-store, online and phone options to purchase music equipment from anywhere at any time. Guitar Center also provides tons of helpful resources for musicians such as lessons, rentals, repairs, guitar set-up services and more.

For more information, visit GuitarCenter.com or Guitar Center on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

