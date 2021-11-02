The integration provides a way for employees to use BambooHR's top features without leaving the Slack app

BambooHR Announces Slack Integration to Streamline Employee Experience The integration provides a way for employees to use BambooHR's top features without leaving the Slack app

LINDON, Utah, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR , the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, today announced an integration with Slack to streamline time-off requests, calculate time-off balances and easily access employee directories all within the Slack app.

"Slack is where the work happens," said Ryan Sanders, Chief Product Officer at BambooHR. "We are excited that employees can now use BambooHR's most popular features -- like planning their vacations or looking up co-workers to see who's out of the office -- without having to switch between applications. The BambooHR Slack app has been one of the most requested integrations by our customers."

The integration streamlines HR logistics in an intuitive and familiar way for both employees and managers. With the click of a button, employees can now manage time-off requests and balances, see who's out of the office, lookup employee information in the directory and more. Additionally, managers and approvers can be notified instantly when a new time-off request or timesheet is ready for their review, saving time that was previously spent on manual entry and shifting between multiple applications.

The app was built with a basic natural language engine that will allow users to type in what they want to do using natural language, instead of being required to use the corresponding slash command.

BambooHR has always been committed to embracing collaboration for the good of its customers, and this integration sets HR leaders free to focus on what matters most -- the people.

This integration is now available to BambooHR customers on the Advantage package through the Apps section under Settings.

About BambooHR®

Serving more than 25,000 organizations and almost two million employees worldwide, BambooHR® is the only HR software designed for small and medium-sized businesses. BambooHR makes it easy for growing companies to manage essential employee information in a personalized, cloud-based, and secure system. BambooHR customers include innovators like Asana, SoundCloud, Foursquare, Freshbooks, Stance, Reddit, and Magnolia Homes. With customers in 100 countries, BambooHR's goal is to set HR professionals and organizations free to do great work. BambooHR also hosts more than 30,000 HR professionals at its annual HR Virtual Summit . To find out more, visit bamboohr.com or follow @bamboohr on social media.

View original content:

SOURCE Bamboo HR LLC