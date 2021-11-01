Subaru Of America Expands Partnership With National Forest Foundation With Commitment To Plant One Million Trees Automaker Reaffirms Forest Fire Recovery Efforts in California and Expands to Idaho, Oregon and Washington

CAMDEN, N.J., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. and its retailers in California, and now with the support of Idaho, Oregon and Washington retailers, are proud to announce they will replant one million trees by 2022 in forests devastated by wildfire. In partnership with the National Forest Foundation, the Subaru Re-Foresting Project is expanding to Idaho, Oregon and Washington, in addition to existing efforts in California. These four states are among the hardest hit areas by wildfires.

Subaru and our retailers are proud to help replant one million trees in forests devastated by wildfires.

"Following the devastation wrought by wildfires in California, we launched the Subaru Re-Foresting Project in 2019 as a way to help rebuild the lives of the animals and people who call the area home, and we are now expanding that commitment to include three additional states that have also been severely impacted by wildfires," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "Although wildfires continue to cause damage across the West, we hope that the expansion of replanting trees in more states contributes to the revitalization of the precious resources that are our public lands and national forests."

Subaru launched the Forester Re-Foresting Project in 2019 and kicked off the program by supporting the replanting of 500,000 trees in the areas impacted by the California wildfires. Now, teams of trained professionals from the U.S. Forest Service are headed to Idaho, Oregon and Washington to replant an additional 500,000 trees in those states.

"We are thrilled to expand our reforestation partnership with Subaru, planting a total of 1 million trees and supporting the post fire restoration of our national forests," said Mary Mitsos, NFF President and CEO. "Through this donation, they are putting their initiatives to protect our environment for future generations into action."

To commemorate the program and drive awareness towards improving forest regrowth efforts, in November, Subaru will launch a second-year advertising campaign showcasing the reforestation efforts across broadcast and digital platforms. The new commercial will run across national TV and digital programs.

The Subaru Re-Foresting Project is a part of Subaru Loves the Earth, the automaker's Love Promise initiative focused on protecting Earth's natural wonders for future generations. To learn more about Subaru Loves the Earth and how to support the program, visit Subaru.com/earth.

