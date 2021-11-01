Stellantis Introduces Limited-edition Mopar '22 Dodge Durango

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Building upon more than 10 years of low-volume, factory-backed vehicle customization, Mopar today announced a new limited-production vehicle featuring a special-edition package of unique quality-tested, factory-backed performance parts and accessories from the Mopar Custom Shop – the Mopar ’22 Dodge Durango. The new performance SUV, on display Nov. 2-5 in the Mopar booth at the SEMA Show, will arrive in 2022 in conjunction with the 85th anniversary of Mopar.

Mopar's long-standing, factory-vehicle, customization program adds a new, low-volume and collectible high-performance model

Mopar '22 Durango will be on display in the Mopar booth at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas from Nov. 2-5

Mopar Custom Shops provide superior craftsmanship with installation of specific graphics and details for exclusive performance appearance immediately following factory production

Mopar '22 Durango owner kit to include a custom-made, personalized metal certificate of authenticity with serialized vehicle-build number and a special rendering of the vehicle by the Mopar Design team

Only 250 units will be assembled, 200 for the United States and 50 for Canada , with a choice of two exterior colors: White Knuckle or DB Black

Mopar products augment Dodge Durango's uncompromised utility, advanced technology and class-leading towing to create the Mopar '22 Durango

Orders for the Mopar '22 Durango will open in first quarter of 2022 with vehicles slated to arrive in select Dodge dealerships in the U.S. and Canada in summer 2022

U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price for the exclusive Mopar '22 Special Edition Package is $3,995

Mopar is at it again.

The Dodge Durango continues to demonstrate its proven performance with a combination of uncompromised utility, advanced technology, class-leading towing, confident driving dynamics and iconic styling. With the ability to seat up to seven in its three rows of seats, the Durango maintains its claim of being a family-friendly SUV equipped with Dodge muscle car attitude.

"Our new, limited-edition Mopar '22 Durango features exclusive Mopar performance parts and accessories.'" said Mark Bosanac, North America vice president, Mopar Service, Parts & Customer Care. "Unlike any other aftermarket offerings, our performance parts and accessories are jointly developed and quality tested with the product engineering team and they are backed by the factory."

Available exclusively on the 2022 Dodge Durango R/T AWD with the Plus Group and Tow N Go Package, the Mopar '22 Durango includes exterior and interior features only available on this limited-production, Mopar-branded performance SUV.

Exterior

Available in DB Black or White Knuckle, the exterior of the Mopar '22 Durango stands out with exclusive features, including:

Offset asymmetrical Mopar Blue stripe that runs on the driver's side from the front fascia to the rear fascia

Mopar Blue "Mopar" front grille badge

Mopar Blue "Brembo"-branded brake calipers

Interior

Inside the driver-oriented cockpit of the Mopar '22 Durango, exclusive appointments include:

Mopar '22 instrument-panel badge with serialized build number

Leather and suede front seats wear a two-tone Mopar logo embroidered into the seat backs

Mopar Blue accent stitching in seats, instrument panel, center console and doors

Mopar pedal kit

Mopar all-weather floor mats

Performance

The Mopar '22 Durango is powered by the legendary 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 engine rated at 360 horsepower and mated to the standard TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.

Delivering improved performance is the Tow N Go Package that provides best-in-class towing of 8,700 pounds; an increased top speed of 145 mph; Track, Sport, Snow and Tow drive modes; and a retuned SRT-performance exhaust with an unmistakable iconic Dodge exhaust rumble. The Mopar '22 is also equipped with Performance Pages, retuned SRT active noise cancellation, electronic limited-slip differential and SRT active damping suspension.

Standard 20-by-10-inch "Lights Out" wheels ride on Pirelli tires and provide a menacing look, while a Mopar 1-inch lowering kit delivers improved handling, tighter cornering and quicker response.

Each buyer will receive a Mopar '22 owner kit that features a custom-made, personalized metal certificate of authenticity with serialized vehicle-build number and a special rendering of the vehicle by the Mopar Design team.

Dealer orders for the Mopar '22 Durango will be available in the first quarter of 2022 with vehicles slated to arrive in select Dodge dealerships in the U.S. and Canada in summer 2022. Production is limited to 250 units – 200 vehicles for the U.S market and 50 vehicles for Canada. The U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price for the exclusive Mopar '22 Special Edition Package is $3,995.

Mopar Customization History

The Mopar '22 Durango joins an exclusive club as the 12th limited-edition, Mopar-modified vehicle delivered straight from the factory.

In 2010, Mopar produced the first of an ongoing series of limited-edition vehicles, the Mopar '10 Dodge Challenger. Other low-volume, factory-produced Mopar rides have followed: the Mopar '11 Dodge Charger, Mopar '12 Chrysler 300, Mopar '13 Dodge Dart, Mopar '14 Dodge Challenger, Mopar '15 Dodge Charger R/T, Mopar '16 Ram Rebel, Mopar '17 Dodge Challenger, Mopar '18 Dodge Durango, Mopar '19 Dodge Challenger and Mopar '21 Ram 1500.

Mopar

Next year marks the 85th anniversary of Mopar.

A simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, Mopar has evolved over nearly 85 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on Mopar is available at www.mopar.com. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2022 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the Dodge Durango SRT 392, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). In 2021, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so two years in a row.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

