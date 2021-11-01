Newark Beth Israel Medical Center Names New Chief of Advanced Heart Failure Treatment and Transplant

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, has named David Seth Feldman, MD, PhD, FACC, FAHA, the new Section Chief of Advanced Heart Failure Treatment and Transplantation.

David Seth Feldman, MD, PhD, FACC, FAHA

Newark Beth Israel's Heart Failure Treatment and Transplant program is one of the top 15 centers in the nation and one of only 6% of centers nationwide that has performed more than 1,100 heart transplants.

Dr. Feldman brings more than 25 years of extensive research, innovation, and clinical expertise to this accomplished heart failure team. He will lead the Advanced Heart Failure Treatment and Transplant program at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and will also have satellite offices at Saint Barnabas Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center.

"After conducting a broad national search, we are excited to welcome Dr. Feldman to our team. We look forward to working together to enhance our scope of services and create greater access for patients across the region in need of advanced heart failure therapies and excellent cardiac care," said Sergio Waxman, MD, MBA, Director of Cardiology, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

"Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children's Hospital of New Jersey is at the forefront of delivering comprehensive cardiac care and innovative research. We are thrilled to have Dr. Feldman join our team of experts who have dedicated themselves to building a program that consistently delivers clinical excellence," said Darrell K. Terry, Sr., MHA, MPH, FACHE, FHELA, President and Chief Executive Officer, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children's Hospital of New Jersey.

Dr. Feldman's research and expertise are in molecular mechanisms of heart failure, cardiogenic shock, and heart transplantation. Additionally, he has conducted research on mechanical circulatory support devices. He has contributed to leading research, published in national and international journals, which helped engender FDA approval of some of the most important mechanical support devices in use today. His work also helped establish national and international guidelines that, in part, set the global standard of care for every advanced myocardial therapy (Heart Failure and Heart Transplant) program in the world.

Dr. Feldman has also conducted extensive research into healthcare disparities in cardiac care, and the impact on African American communities. He's authored numerous studies exploring how race and socioeconomic factors impact blood pressure, atherosclerosis, and even readiness to adopt an exercise regimen.

Prior to joining Newark Beth Israel, Dr. Feldman served as the Director of Cardiovascular & Critical Care and the Director of Advanced Myocardial and Circulatory Support at the University of Cincinnati, where he worked with the team to improve overall survival rates for heart failure and heart transplant patients. He also played a pivotal role in establishing the nationally ranked Heart Failure and Cardiac Transplant program at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, where he served as Director from 2006 -2009.

Dr. Feldman is a fellow of the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology, and a member of the Heart Failure Society of America medical group and the International Society of Heart and Lung Transplant. He has received numerous awards, grants and accolades for his work in cardiovascular care and treatments including being named to America's Top Cardiologist and Best Doctor's lists.

About Newark Beth Israel's Cardiac Program

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center is home to one of the nation's top 15 heart transplant centers featuring a robust Section of Heart Failure and Transplant in the Division of Cardiovascular medicine with over seven providers. NBIMC hosts New Jersey's only Advanced Lung Disease and Transplant Program and a Mechanical Circulatory Support program that performs more VADs and ECMOs than any other center in the state.

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center has always been at the forefront of cardiac care and heart transplant. Dr. Victor Parsonnet performed the first heart transplant in New Jersey at the facility in 1986 and in 1992 Newark Beth Israel became the first center in New Jersey to employ extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. Additionally, Newark Beth Israel was the first hospital to use Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs) in New Jersey.

For more information about the RWJBarnabas Health Heart Failure and Transplant program visit rwjbh.org/heart transplant.

About Newark Beth Israel Medical Center



Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, is a 665-bed regional care teaching hospital that provides comprehensive health care. Newark Beth Israel is a Top Teaching Hospital and home to one of the nation's top 15 heart transplant centers, which has performed more than 1,100 heart transplants; RWJBarnabas Health's Heart Failure Treatment and Transplant Program; New Jersey's only Advanced Lung Disease and Transplant Program and a Valve Center that performs complex cardiac valve procedures, including minimally invasive transcatheter aortic valve replacements (TAVRs). Newark Beth Israel Medical Center is also home to Children's Hospital of New Jersey (CHoNJ), which cares for children from birth through adolescence, with more than 30 specialized pediatric services including New Jersey's largest Valerie Fund Children's Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders; and the Children's Heart Center that offers a complete range of medical and surgical treatments for the most complex cardiac abnormalities. The Newark Beth Israel robotic surgery program is the most experienced in northern New Jersey. RWJBarnabas Health and The Frederick B. Cohen, MD, Comprehensive Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and the Healthcare Foundation of New Jersey Breast Health Center, in partnership with Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey - the state's only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center - brings a world class team of researchers and specialists to fight alongside you, providing close-to-home access to the latest treatment and clinical trials. Newark Beth Israel also offers many preventive health programs that promote wellness in the community, including The Beth Greenhouse, which provides access to fresh produce and health and wellness education to local residents.

Children's Hospital of New Jersey (CHoNJ), located at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, cares for children from birth through adolescence, with more than 30 specialized pediatric services including New Jersey's largest Valerie Fund Children's Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders; and the Children's Heart Center that offers a complete range of medical and surgical treatments for the most complex cardiac abnormalities. Children's Hospital of New Jersey also includes a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and a Level IV Regional Perinatal Center that offers New Jersey's only Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) therapy; and the highest level of intensive care for both mothers and newborns.

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RWJBarnabas Health