Major Elevator Manufacturer Will Equip All New Elevators with Contactless Touch Solutions Powered by Neonode Touch Sensor Modules

Major Elevator Manufacturer Will Equip All New Elevators with Contactless Touch Solutions Powered by Neonode Touch Sensor Modules

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), is pleased to announce that one of the largest global elevator manufacturers has decided to equip all new elevators with contactless touch control panels featuring Neonode's Touch Sensor Modules. This comes after extensive tests and evaluations of the technology. The rollout will begin 2022 and marks a breakthrough for Neonode and its contactless touch technology in the global elevator new equipment market.

"This is a significant step forward for us and proves the relevance and competitiveness of our technology in the elevator segment. It also confirms that our strategy to address the elevator segment indirectly via partners offering different types of retrofit solutions initially, to introduce our contactless touch technology to end users and elevator manufacturers to increase awareness and drive demand, works. In the next step we will ramp up our efforts to win more businesses with elevator manufacturers and to continue to scale our retrofit business with both elevator manufacturers and other types of customers active in the important aftermarket for elevators," said Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode.

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

David Brunton

E-mail: david.brunton@neonode.com

Phone: +1 925 768 0620



Chief Executive Officer

Urban Forssell

E-mail: urban.forssell@neonode.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3444641/1489544.pdf Major Elevator Manufacturer Will Equip All New Elevators with Contactless Touch Solution Powered by Neonode

View original content:

SOURCE Neonode