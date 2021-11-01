AE Industrial Partners Makes a Significant Investment in Fire Team Solutions Investment from AE Industrial Partners Structured Solutions I Fund Supports a Leading Provider of Mission-Critical Technology Services to the U.S. Intelligence Community

BOCA RATON, Fla. and RESTON, Va., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Space, Power & Utility Services, and Specialty Industrial markets, announced today that its affiliate AE Industrial Partners Structured Solutions I, LP has made a significant equity and debt investment in Fire Team Solutions ("Fire Team"), a leading provider of mission-critical technology services to the U.S. intelligence community. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Fire Team delivers a broad range of next-generation capabilities in cloud, cyber, and software development to customers across the Department of Defense and intelligence community. Its mission-critical services include secure cloud architecture and analytics; software development and automation; and systems engineering and integration. Fire Team was founded in 2017 by CEO and President Nicholas Harscher, who will continue to lead the company.

"AEI is proud to invest in Fire Team, a veteran-owned business that deeply understands the critical technology needs of the U.S. intelligence community," said Kirk Konert, a partner at AEI. "We're eager to support Nick and his team as they continue to develop state of the art technology solutions that seek to combat constantly evolving security threats and better enable customers to harness the intelligence from their data."

"AEI has a long track record of success in defense and technology, and they intimately understand the unique challenges and opportunities in our business," said Mr. Harscher. "Having access to AEI's operational support and industry relationships will be a critical advantage, and we could not have found a better partner to guide us as we continue to grow."

"Better connected systems lead to better decisions, which is why technology investment is the top priority in the defense and intelligence community today," said Jeffrey Hart, a principal at AEI. "With AEI's backing, Fire Team can continue to innovate to meet their customers' future needs."

Maynard Cooper served as legal advisor to AEI. Executive Counsel served as legal advisor and The McLean Group served as financial advisor to Fire Team.

About Fire Team Solutions

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Fire Team Solutions is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business that delivers a broad range of premier engineering, development, and programmatic services to customers across the Department of Defense and Intelligence community. For more information please visit www.fireteamsolutions.com.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

