AACOM Announces 2021 Arnstein Minority Student Scholarship Recipients

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the achievements and passion of these student doctors, the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) today announced the recipients of the 2021 Sherry R. Arnstein Minority Scholarship. The scholarship was endowed by the Arnstein family to honor her legacy and to help at least one current and one new minority osteopathic student fund their education. This year's recipients are:

Darian Dozier from Sam Houston State University College of Osteopathic Medicine

Chinasa Ekweremuba from Rocky Vista College of Osteopathic Medicine

Limayre Mendoza from Oklahoma State University Center for Health Science's College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dajamen Mitchell from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine of Midwestern University

Ethan Daniel Zerpa-Blanco from Rowan University ' School of Osteopathic Medicine

"These students represent the future of osteopathic medicine and the future of America's healthcare network," said AACOM President and CEO Robert A. Cain, DO. "Our country is in desperate need of highly trained and skilled physicians…particularly doctors of color and those dedicated to practicing in underserved and rural areas. Each of these recipients has demonstrated the ability to overcome challenges and is committed to bringing osteopathic medical treatment to those most in need. There is no better way to honor the legacy of Sherry Arnstein."

A former executive director of AACOM, Arnstein spent more than 30 years in public service, first in her native California and then in Washington D.C. While serving in the Kennedy Administration in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Arnstein led the team developing the federal strategy to desegregate all hospitals in the United States. The segregation of hospitals was causing immense harm to minority patients and leading to poor access to healthcare and a poor quality of life; especially in rural areas and urban centers where health care options were minimal. You can learn more about her at aacom.org.

The Sherry R. Arnstein Minority Student Scholarship was established in honor of her life's dedication to public service and social equity and justice. After the initial endowment AACOM continued funding for the program, which has grown steadily since its inaugural grants were awarded.

The American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) leads and advocates for the full continuum of osteopathic medical education to improve the health of the public. Founded in 1898, AACOM represents all 37 colleges of osteopathic medicine—educating nearly 34,000 future physicians, 25 percent of all U.S. medical students—at 58 teaching locations in 33 U.S. states, as well as osteopathic graduate medical education professionals and trainees at U.S. medical centers, hospitals, clinics and health systems.

