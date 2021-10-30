Former Big Tobacco Sales Leader Joins Poda

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PODA HOLDINGS, INC. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that former big tobacco sales leader, Christoph Tepr ("Tepr"), has joined Poda.

Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.)

Tepr has accepted an upcoming employment position with the Company as Vice President of European Sales & International Expansion, which is expected to commence on January 17th, 2022. In the interim, Tepr has joined the Global Advisory Board for Poda.

Tepr brings to Poda more than 15 years of commercial experience with some of the biggest tobacco and e-cigarette companies in the world, including Philip Morris, British American Tobacco, and JUUL Labs. His broad management experience has spanned sales operations, commercial deployment, brand management and professional services – targeting customers in mature and emerging product / service segments. He has led the growth of iconic brands such as L&M, IQOS, and JUUL.

At Philip Morris, Tepr held several key sales and management positions and was instrumental in deploying the IQOS product into the Swiss marketplace. At JUUL, Tepr was hired to build the Swiss commercial organization from the ground up and, together with his team, took the company to category leadership within 12 months of launch. Subsequently, he successfully restructured the German commercial organization for JUUL. Prior to this he held a commercial leadership position with British American Tobacco, focusing on commercializing and growing their Heat-not-Burn and conventional product portfolio.

Tepr holds a MSc in International Business from Maastricht University as well as an executive certificate in Driving Strategic Innovation from IMD Lausanne / MIT Sloan.

Tepr commented, "Poda is an agile challenger in the fast-growing Heat-not-Burn space. With their proprietary technology platform, Poda represents a rare opportunity that has the potential to capture significant market share and ultimately transform and expand application areas within the category – while simultaneously improving the lives of the worlds 1.3 billion adult smokers by offering them a potentially less harmful alternative to conventional cigarettes. Having worked in multinational tobacco companies as well as for the fastest-growing e-cigarette start up in US history, I look forward to using that experience to establish Poda's European operations, set up a world-class team and make commercial headway into key European markets."

Mr. Ryan Selby, CEO of the Company, commented, "I am thrilled that Mr. Tepr has agreed to join the Poda team, both as a member of our Global Advisory Board and, in January 2022, as the Vice President of European Sales & International Expansion for Poda. Our goal is to build Poda into a truly global company that can challenge big tobacco head on, and we believe our superior Heat-not-Burn technology will allow us to do just that. Having someone with the skills and experience of Mr. Tepr leading the Poda team in Europe will be invaluable as we launch our products into the European market and beyond. Additionally, the fact that Mr. Tepr has spent essentially his entire career in big tobacco and now sees the potential for Poda to become a major player in the reduced-risk tobacco industry speaks volumes about the quality of Poda's Heat-not-Burn technology. These are exciting times at Poda, and we are thrilled that Mr. Tepr will be joining the Poda team and leading our commercialization through sales in Europe."

Pursuant to joining Poda's Global Advisory Board, Tepr has entered into an advisory agreement with the Company. Pursuant to the advisory agreement, the Company has granted an aggregate of 400,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to Tepr which may be exercised at a price of CDN$0.56, subject to the following Options vesting schedule: (a) 80,000 Options vesting upon signing the advisory agreement; (b) 80,000 Options vesting six months following the date of grant; (c) 80,000 Options vesting twelve months following the date of grant; (d) 80,000 Options vesting 18 months following the date of grant; and (e) 80,000 Options vesting twenty-four months following the date of grant.

On Behalf of the Board,

Ryan Selby

CEO, Director, and Chairman of the Board

Poda Holdings, Inc.

Toll-free North America: +1-833-TRY-PODA (879-7632)

Outside North America: +1-406-TRY-PODA (879-7632)

investors@poda-holdings.com

www.poda-holdings.com

ABOUT PODA HOLDINGS

Poda Holdings, Inc. ("Poda" or the "Company") is actively engaged in the global commercialization of Heat-not-Burn ("HnB") smoking products, which have the potential to reduce the risks associated with combustible smoking products. The Company has developed a patented HnB system that uses proprietary biodegradable single-use pods, which are both consumer and environmentally friendly. The innovative design of the Company's HnB platform prevents cross-contamination between the heating devices and the pods, eliminating all cleaning requirements and providing users with the most convenient and enjoyable potentially-reduced-risk smoking experience. Poda's HnB system is fully patented in Canada and is patent pending in over 60 additional countries, covering almost 70% of the global population. The Company's Poda Pods are the first and only cigarettes to have a completely closed end. This exclusive design eliminates all cleaning requirements and provides a truly ashless HnB cigarette. Poda's fully patented system is one of a kind and solves the major pain-point that other HnB products suffer from: daily cleaning requirements. The Company's flagship Beyond Burn™ Poda Pods contain a unique tobacco-free blend of pelletized tea leaves infused with synthetic nicotine, which provides adult smokers with a smoke-free alternative to their regular habit without sacrificing satisfaction. Beyond Burn™ Poda Pods have been expertly crafted to mimic the sensorial experience of traditional cigarettes without the smoke, without the smell, and without the tobacco.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although Poda Holdings believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions, and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Poda Holdings can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Poda Holdings undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Poda Holdings, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Poda Holdings disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.