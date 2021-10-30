Huma's digital health platform wins prestigious Prix Galien USA 2021 award

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huma Therapeutics has won the inaugural Prix Galien award for Digital Health, regarded as 'the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research'.

The announcement was made at the award ceremony in New York on Thursday night, following decisions from a judging panel that included past and present CEOs and Global Heads of GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi and Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute.

There was an impressive group of nominees that included Medable, Alivecor, Diabeloop, Dreem, Modjaw, Mymee Inc., Patientory Inc. Therapixel and Urgotech. The winners of the three other categories were Novartis (best pharmaceutical agent), Alcon (best medical technology) and Global Blood Therapeutics (best biotechnology product).

The judges selected Huma "for supporting healthcare organisations by providing greater access to care outside of conventional settings and powering patients to better manage their own health."

Dan Vahdat, CEO & Founder, said: "We're thrilled to have won 'pharma's Nobel Prize' for powering digital-first care and research with our hospital at home and decentralized clinical trial platform.

"Receiving this prestigious award is an incredible achievement for our team and we are proud to be recognised for powering some of the world's largest decentralized clinical trials, companion app initiatives and 'hospital at home' projects. Our award-winning hospital at home began as a small project and rapidly grew to cover 4.5million people in England and then across Germany and other regions. Now we're in multiple countries, improving both care and research for multiple illnesses. This is just the beginning of what we'll do, but it's very, very exciting."

"Congratulations to all of the nominees for making positive impacts and driving forward digital innovation in healthcare. Together, we're all helping people live longer, fuller lives.

This was the 15th annual Prix Galien Awards Gala at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation, said: "This year, it is particularly special to honor these extraordinary companies for their dedication to research, development and innovation throughout one of the most trying and uncertain times this industry has ever seen. Their commitment to furthering their work is admirable and we are thrilled to recognize that through the Prix Galien Awards."

Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann, Chair of the Prix Galien USA and Prix Galien International Award Committees and former CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said: "On behalf of the Prix Galien USA Awards Committee, we want to thank all nominees and winners for their dedication to advancing human life. Their tireless dedication to research, development and innovation has been critical in improving health and wellness of countless individuals around the world."

About Huma

Huma is a global digital health technology company that exists to help people live longer, fuller lives. Our modular platform supports digital 'hospital at home' for a range of use cases across different disease areas and in life sciences we power some of the world's largest decentralized clinical trials and studies. We use digital biomarkers, predictive algorithms and real-world data from continuous patient monitoring to advance proactive, predictive care.

Our 'hospitals at home' help care for patients across the England NHS, Wales, Germany, and the UAE — evidence shows they can double clinical capacity, reduce readmission rates by a third, and reduce costs whilst providing safe, high-quality care.

As part of our work to help countries hit by Covid-19, we offer digital services, not-for-profit, to national governments and have shipped over a million devices that complement our 'hospitals at home' to help power them. We are using the same technology platform to support decentralized clinical trials. www.huma.com

