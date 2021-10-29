LG To Offer Customers Apple TV+ Three Month Trial

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting November 15, LG Smart TV owners in over eighty countries will be able to enjoy Apple TV+ free for their first three months. 1 The promotion applies to all compatible 2016-2021, 8K and 4K LG Smart TV models and is available to LG TV owners who sign-up for the Apple TV+ promotion by February 13, 2022. 2 The offer is redeemable by simply following the on-screen instructions in the LG Content Store or by clicking the Apple TV+ advertisement banner on the LG TV home menu.

Apple TV+, available on all LG Smart TVs, is the first all-original video subscription service and home of today's most imaginative storytellers, offering an award-winning and inspiring lineup of original series and films including the global hit comedy series Ted Lasso, starring and executive produced by Jason Sudeikis, The Morning Show starring and executive produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and the epic, world-building saga Foundation, which marks the first-ever on-screen adaptation of Isaac Asimov's iconic novel series. New titles debuting this week include Dr. Brain, the first Korean language original series based on the widely popular Korean webtoon by Hongjacga and Finch, starring Tom Hanks marking his follow-up to the global smash hit on Apple TV+ Greyhound.

To deliver maximum enjoyment of Apple TV+ programming, LG Smart TVs are equipped with best-in-class picture and sound technologies. LG TVs support Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos sound to ensure the most immersive visual and audio experience when streaming the many Apple TV+ titles mastered with Dolby's cutting-edge technologies.

To add even more convenience to the viewing experience on 2018 and later models, LG Magic Remote makes navigating and content selection on Apple TV+ incredibly intuitive and easy. LG TV viewers can point, click and scroll with the motion sensitive controller or use voice commands with the built-in microphone to quickly search, discover and start watching great content on Apple's globally-popular streaming service.3

1 Promotion applies to countries where Apple TV+ is available. Please check local details at www.lg.com.



2 Offer available with LG 8K TVs and LG 4K TVs on 2016 to 2021 models. Must redeem trial offer between November 15, 2021 and February 20, 2022 (redemption codes will no longer be issued after February 13, 2022). Limit one offer per TV and Apple ID. New subscribers only. Plan automatically renews at your region's price per month until cancelled. Requires Apple ID with payment method on file. Terms and Apple Privacy Policy apply. Offer cannot be combined with Apple One, or other free trials or offers for Apple TV+. Terms subject to change and may be modified or canceled at any time without notice. Apple TV+ is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. Apple is not a sponsor of this promotion. All rights reserved.



3 Voice command available in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, New Zealand, The Philippines, Spain, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam.

